Bates Dance Festival packing in performances for a bigger punch In hopes of becoming a destination event, it compresses its schedule into nine days in late July.

Maine Moves helps promote dance careers with performances Maine Moves III is June 1 in Portland.

Hackmatack, PortFringe and Fenix round out summer theater shows 'Always ... Patsy Cline' goes up in Berwick, while edgy performances and outdoor plays entertain in Portland.

Pick from two dozen open-air shows in the Portland area Here's the schedule of shows, so far, for the new Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbrook and Thompson's Point in Portland.