MAINE SAVINGS PAVILION AT ROCK ROW

WHERE: 59 Westbrook Arterial, Westbrook

WHEN: May 26 through September

INFO: waterfrontconcerts.com

SCHEDULE:

May 26 – Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, 7:30 p.m., $29.50 to $69.50

June 15 – Slightly Stoopid, 6 p.m., $40

June 20 – Young the Giant & Fitz and The Tantrums, 6 p.m., $39

June 22 – Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., $29.75 to $150

June 29 – Shinedown, 6:30 p.m., $79.50

July 28 – Joe Bonamassa, 7:30 p.m., $65 to $155

Aug. 2 – Rebelution, 7 p.m., $35

Aug. 4 – Dark Star Orchestra, 6 p.m., $30

Aug. 10 – Alice Cooper and Halestorm, 7 p.m., $29.50

Aug. 11 – John Fogerty, 7 p.m., $25

Aug. 30 – Flogging Molly & Social Distortion, 6:30 p.m., $49

NOTE: Some listed prices reflect starting sales price

THOMPSON’S POINT

WHERE: 1 Thompson’s Point, off Fore River Parkway, Portland

WHEN: Thursday into September

INFO: statetheatreportland.com

SCHEDULE:

May 23 – Old Dominion, 6 p.m., $45 in advance and $50 show day

June 7 – St. Paul and the Broken Bones, 6 p.m., $37.50 and $40

June 11 – Death Cab for Cutie, 6:30 p.m., $45 and $50

June 20 – The National, 6:30 p.m., $49 and $55

July 6 – Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World, 6 p.m., $45 and $50

July 12 – Sublime with Rome, 5 p.m., $43.50 and $45

July 19 – Lord Huron, 7 p.m., $45 and $50

July 20 – Dispatch. 6:30 p.m., $45 and $50

July 25 – Maggie Rogers, 7 p.m., $45 and $50

Aug. 10 – Guster on the Ocean, 3 p.m., $46 and $51

Aug. 30 – Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, 6 p.m., $50 and $55

Aug. 31 – Ghostland featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere, 4 p.m., $40 and $45

Sept. 18 – Shakey Graves with Dr. Dog, 6 p.m., $35 and $40

