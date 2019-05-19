MAINE SAVINGS PAVILION AT ROCK ROW
WHERE: 59 Westbrook Arterial, Westbrook
WHEN: May 26 through September
INFO: waterfrontconcerts.com
SCHEDULE:
May 26 – Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, 7:30 p.m., $29.50 to $69.50
June 15 – Slightly Stoopid, 6 p.m., $40
June 20 – Young the Giant & Fitz and The Tantrums, 6 p.m., $39
June 22 – Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., $29.75 to $150
June 29 – Shinedown, 6:30 p.m., $79.50
July 28 – Joe Bonamassa, 7:30 p.m., $65 to $155
Aug. 2 – Rebelution, 7 p.m., $35
Aug. 4 – Dark Star Orchestra, 6 p.m., $30
Aug. 10 – Alice Cooper and Halestorm, 7 p.m., $29.50
Aug. 11 – John Fogerty, 7 p.m., $25
Aug. 30 – Flogging Molly & Social Distortion, 6:30 p.m., $49
NOTE: Some listed prices reflect starting sales price
THOMPSON’S POINT
WHERE: 1 Thompson’s Point, off Fore River Parkway, Portland
WHEN: Thursday into September
INFO: statetheatreportland.com
SCHEDULE:
May 23 – Old Dominion, 6 p.m., $45 in advance and $50 show day
June 7 – St. Paul and the Broken Bones, 6 p.m., $37.50 and $40
June 11 – Death Cab for Cutie, 6:30 p.m., $45 and $50
June 20 – The National, 6:30 p.m., $49 and $55
July 6 – Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World, 6 p.m., $45 and $50
July 12 – Sublime with Rome, 5 p.m., $43.50 and $45
July 19 – Lord Huron, 7 p.m., $45 and $50
July 20 – Dispatch. 6:30 p.m., $45 and $50
July 25 – Maggie Rogers, 7 p.m., $45 and $50
Aug. 10 – Guster on the Ocean, 3 p.m., $46 and $51
Aug. 30 – Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, 6 p.m., $50 and $55
Aug. 31 – Ghostland featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere, 4 p.m., $40 and $45
Sept. 18 – Shakey Graves with Dr. Dog, 6 p.m., $35 and $40
