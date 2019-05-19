KENNEBUNK – “Surf Lane.” The address is as sweet as it sounds.

Here at No. 27, you are an easy 10-minute stroll from the sands of Gooch’s Beach, with its stunning open-ocean views. Sited between the Atlantic and a broad tidal river flanked by marshlands, this quiet neighborhood of fine homes has wonderful seaside character. On the very edge of this property, a stand of tall sea grass screens the back yard, and sways prettily when there’s a breeze.

The home, sitting centered on a level, one-third-acre lot of lush lawn and receiving all-day sun, is an ornament to the setting. It was built in 1988, and it is the work of a designer who clearly foresaw 21st-century preferences for open-concept living. Spacious, at 2,364 square feet, the house is also single-level, a definite advantage for many people.

And, the three-bedroom, three-bath home is not only immaculate – note the pristine condition of its red-oak flooring, for example – but also beautifully updated. The new kitchen features high-end stainless appliances – five-burner gas range and French door refrigerator among them – plus subway tile backsplashes, a farmer’s sink, and a 10-foot island with both storage, and an overhang for seating.

The kitchen is just one highlight of a front-to-back main living area that also takes in generous dining space, and a living room with a brick, wood-burning fireplace and hearth. Atrium doors open out to the no-maintenance (AZEK) 28-foot deck, adjacent to the 24-foot patio.

Off the dining room, French doors introduce a large bonus room/den with a bay window and a step-in closet with built-ins. At the far end are the laundry; a full bath; and access to the garage.

Good-sized bedrooms are in the home’s east wing. All are freshly carpeted. Bedrooms two and three, at the front of the house, are served by a new, full bath whose marble vanity and subway-tiled, oversized glass shower enclosure with seat are like those in the master bath, which has twin rectangular sinks, and a soaking tub, too. A big bedroom, and a room-sized walk-in with built-ins, complete the suite.

Considered as an investment, the property has excellent potential, whether as a long-term rental or in an Airbnb role, especially in season. Further advantages of the location include proximity to Cape Arundel Golf Club and to the restaurants, shops and other attractions of Dock Square in Kennebunkport and Kennebunk’s Lower Village. Also very convenient are downtown Kennebunk and both the Maine Turnpike and U.S. Route 1.

The home at 27 Surf Lane, Kennebunk, is listed at $749,000 by Gail Arnold and Marissa Hyland of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Gail or Marissa at 967-5481; [email protected], or [email protected]

