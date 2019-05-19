TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points Sunday night, including eight in the second overtime, and the Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee 118-112 to cut the Bucks’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 19 points before fouling out, and Marc Gasol had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors will try to draw even Tuesday night at home in Game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks had 12 points and 23 rebounds before fouling out with 4:24 to go in the second overtime. Antetokounmpo shot 5 of 16.

Toronto won despite guards Kyle Lowry and Powell fouling out in the fourth quarter. Siakam also missed a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left in regulation that could have iced it for the Raptors.

Siakam redeemed himself by blocking a potential tying shot by Brook Lopez with 43 seconds to go in the second overtime, leading to a Leonard layup that put Toronto up 114-110 with just over 30 seconds to play.

Leonard made 11 of 25 shots and went 12 of 13 at the foul line. He had nine rebounds and five assists despite appearing to be bothered by leg pain.

“I’m feeling all right. This is playoff basketball,” Leonard said. “Everybody’s hurting so I’ve just got to keep fighting.”

George Hill scored 24 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 20 for the Bucks, who lost for the first time in five road games this postseason. Milwaukee is 10-2 in the playoffs.

The Raptors led 103-99 with 1:26 to go in the first overtime but Hill made it 103-103 by making a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left. Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who let the clock run down to three seconds before driving for a jumper that missed, sending it to a second overtime.

Hill’s tiebreaking basket to begin the second overtime put Milwaukee up 105-103, its first lead since the opening basket of the game.

Gasol answered with a 3 and Leonard finished a fast break with a left-handed dunk, putting Toronto up 108-105 with 3:13 left.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Damian Lillard said he separated his ribs in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against Golden State.

Lillard confirmed the injury a day after the Trail Blazers lost 110-99 in Game 3. Lillard was 5 of 18 from the floor and finished with 19 points as Golden State took a 3-0 series lead.

PELICANS: New Orleans hired Brooklyn assistant general manager Trajan Langdon to serve as its GM under the new executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin.

Share

< Previous

Next >