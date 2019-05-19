GORHAM — Three pitches into the game the University of Southern Maine had a run and the Huskies kept piling it on Sunday, to force a winner-take-all game in the NCAA Division-III baseball regional.

USM (37-8), ranked third and fourth in the two national D-III polls, banged out 20 hits, led by Andrew Hillier’s 5-for-6, 6-RBI effort, to beat NEC, 16-4, at Ed Flaherty Field. The next game will start at 3:30 p.m.

Hillier drove in the first run with a sharp single, one pitch after Devin Warren had led off the game with a triple to deep center on the second pitch thrown by NEC starter Joe Pascucci. Hillier has 13 hits in 18 at-bats in the regional. The Huskies went on to tag Pascucci for nine runs in two-plus innings to build a 9-0 lead after three innings.

That was plenty of wiggle room for USM starter Ben Lambert. The junior from Saco, who took the loss in the tournament opener against NEC, worked six innings of no-hit ball. Lambert raised his record to 10-1, allowing one hit and one run in 6 1/3 innings on 82 pitches, two days after NEC handed him his first loss of the season.

After scoring five runs in its first two regional games, USM has scored 30 runs in its last two games. The winner of Sunday’s second game will advance to a best-of-three Super Regional series against UMass-Boston at a site to be determined.

Warren, inserted into the leadoff slot in Saturday night’s 14-5 win against MIT, went 4 for 4 with two RBI. Zach Quintal, Jake Dexter and Jack Sylvia each had two hits as every starter in the Huskies lineup had at least one base hit.

This story will be updated.

