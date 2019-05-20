Route 302 in Raymond has been reopened following an accident in which at least one vehicle crashed and caught fire.
It was unclear whether anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash at 1547 Roosevelt Trail, a police dispatcher said.
The dispatcher said traffic delays are likely throughout the evening.
The crash was less than half a mile from the Raymond Fire Department between Deep Cove Road and Oakledge Hills Road.
This story will be updated.
