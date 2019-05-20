A few hundred thousand dollars is a small price to pay to be able to show off such a diamond as Fort Williams to the world.
I am sure that is why the voters of Cape Elizabeth rejected parking fees twice before.
I am saddened to learn their Town Council doesn’t share their feelings. Your gem has lost a bit of its luster today.
