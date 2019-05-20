The Maine Tennis Hall of Fame inducted five new members Saturday:

Lynn Welch is a three-time singles state champion at South Portland High who went on to become a Gold Badge umpire. Until her retirement in 2012, she worked all four Grand Slam tournaments and was in the chair for 12 championship matches at the U.S. Open.

Dr. Phil Cole coached tennis for 48 years at the University of Southern Maine, where he also taught history for 56 years. He guided the Huskies to four Little East Conference titles and their first NCAA tournament berth in 2007. He died in 2018.

Roger Gagne of Cumberland won six New England doubles championships and in 2004 was honored with the USTA Adult Male Sportsmanship Award. Six times he was ranked No. 1 in the state in singles, doubles or mixed doubles.

Dyke Hendrickson is a former Portland Press Herald sports writer now living in Newburyport, Massachusetts. He wrote a weekly “On Tennis” column in the Maine Sunday Telegram until 1999.

Dick McNaughton of Cape Elizabeth was ranked No. 1 in Maine for four years and won more tournaments in the 1970s than any other player in the state. He was ranked among the top players in New England until age 60.

The Hall had been dormant since inducting 10 members between 1977 and 1979.

