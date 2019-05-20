MONDAY
Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
TUESDAY
Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.
Souper supper, with homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.
SATURDAY
Bean and Casseroles Supper, including salads, homemade breads, desserts and beverages, 5 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church of Gray, 11 Yarmouth Road, Route 115. $8, $4 for children 12 and under. 657-3279.
Baked bean & American chop suey suppers, including hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport’s Ober Hall, 141 North St. $8, $4 children under age 12.
