LAS VEGAS — Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed by police, but not arrested, after a scuffle involving event staff at a Las Vegas music festival, officials said Monday.

The 23-year-old running back was detained briefly about 3 a.m. Saturday near a gate to the overnight Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after police officers saw him “push a security officer to the ground,” Officer Laura Meltzer said in a statement.

“The security guard who was the victim of the misdemeanor battery refused to press charges,” the statement said, and the officers released Elliott. He was not charged with a crime.

Cellphone video posted by celebrity website TMZ appeared to show Elliott speaking with a woman and then with several security and event staff members, including one who falls backward over a metal parking area barricade before police arrive. Elliott is handcuffed and led away.

Elliott’s agent Frank Salzano said Monday that Elliott was released shortly after the video ends; that event security misconstrued the situation and overreacted; and that Elliott left Las Vegas for Dallas to be at his youth football camp on Sunday. The agent identified the woman in the video as Elliott’s girlfriend.

JAGUARS: Running back Leonard Fournette was fined a little more than $300 to resolve a traffic violation that resulted in his arrest last month.

Fournette pleaded no contest Monday to driving with a suspended license and was docked $303 in fines and court fees. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped two other charges: speeding and driving with illegal tint. Fournette has until July 1 to pay the fine.

WASHINGTON: Linebacker Reuben Foster appeared to injure his left knee during his first snap at an offseason practice and was taken off the field on a cart.

Foster stepped on one of offensive lineman Tyler Catalina’s feet, his left leg landed wrong and he went down in obvious pain. His left leg was stabilized before he was carted off, and while the team awaits an MRI and other tests, it didn’t look good.

Washington claimed Foster off waivers from the 49ers after a domestic violence arrest in Tampa, Florida, in November. Prosecutors there decided in January not to pursue a case against the 25-year-old, dismissing the first-degree misdemeanor battery charge. The NFL fined Foster two game checks for the upcoming season but did not suspend him.

COLTS: Indianapolis signed free agent quarterback Chad Kelly after bringing him in for a tryout earlier this month.

He is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills star Jim Kelly, a teammate of Colts coach Frank Reich.

Chad Kelly was drafted in 2017 by the Denver Broncos as the final pick that year. But the Broncos waived Kelly in October after he was arrested on a first-degree trespassing charge.

