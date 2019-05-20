BASEBALL

Ben Ruta blasted a three-run homer to right-center to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and the Trenton Thunder added two runs in the fifth to down the visiting Portland Sea Dogs 6-2 in a doubleheader opener Monday.

Jhon Nunez went 2 for 2 for the Sea Dogs (12-28), homering to left in the third and lining a triple. CJ Chatham added three singles against the Thunder (24-16).

The Sea Dogs have lost seven straight and 9 of 10.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Defender John Brooks will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of a knee ligament injury, joining DeAndre Yedlin on the sidelines.

Brooks didn’t play in the last two games of the German season. Yedlin, also a defender, had groin surgery last week.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS 500: McLaren offered to buy Fernando Alonso, the Formula One champion, a seat in the race, but Alonso told the team he was uncomfortable replacing a driver who had earned a spot.

Alonso, with McLaren, failed to qualify for Sunday’s race. McLaren is at the 500 for the first time since it dominated in the 1970s.

UNSER ARRESTED: Al Unser Jr., 57, a retired two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, was arrested in central Indiana and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Court documents said Unser staggered, fell, then rolled down an embankment after police stopped him around 1 a.m. Monday.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Canada shut out Denmark 5-0 at Kosice, Slovakia, for a fifth straight victory and climbed to second in Group A with 15 points, one behind leading Finland and one ahead of the Unites States.

After starting with a loss to Finland, the Canadians close the preliminary round Tuesday against the U.S. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday.

WOMEN: More than 200 of the world’s top women’s hockey players formed a union, saying in a statement from the Professional Women’s Hockey Association they must “stand together” if there is to be a sustainable professional league.

BOXING

FIGHT SCHEDULED: Manny Pacquiao will get back into the ring July 20 to face unbeaten welterweight champion Keith Thurman in what could be a highlight fight of the summer.

Pacquiao, 40, dominated Adrian Broner to retain his portion of the welterweight title in January. He will take on Thurman for the WBA belt.

TRACK AND FIELD

PREFONTAINE CLASSIC: Caster Semenya will compete in the 3,000 meters at the event next month, a distance that doesn’t fall under track and field’s new rules for testosterone limits.

Semenya, the two-time Olympic 800-meter champion from South Africa, said after her 800 win at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month that she won’t submit to new testosterone regulations in track. The new rules require Semenya and other female athletes with high levels of natural testosterone to medically lower them to compete in events ranging from 400 meters to the mile.

– Staff and news reports

Share

< Previous

Next >