South Portland police were on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and Cottage Road. One vehicle was on its side, but it was not immediately known if there were any injuries.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m.
South Portland police were not immediately available to provide additional details.
This story will be updated.
