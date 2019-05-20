Police are searching for a 21-year-old Hollis man who walked away from his work-release job Monday.
Brandon Fletcher, who was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center in Portland for a probation violation, was working at a job on Washington Avenue on Monday when he did not return from an authorized trip to a nearby convenience store, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fletcher is considered a low-level offender. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Cumberland County Jail at 774-1444, or 774-5939.
-
Nation & World
Trump softens tone, says no indication of threats from Iran
-
Sports
Monday’s major league roundup: Cespedes fractures ankle
-
Varsity Maine
Monday’s girls’ roundup: Noble surges for softball victory
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston man sentenced to 70 months on bank robbery charge
-
Business
Stocks fall as Huawei ban triggers sell-off in chipmakers