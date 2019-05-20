Community members rallied at Portland City Hall Monday afternoon in an effort to convince City Councilors to reject several budget proposals by City Manager Jon Jennings.

The council is holding public hearings tonight on the city and school budgets, before voting on a spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Over 100 people – many wearing black as a sign of solidarity with those affected by the cuts – stood on City Hall steps for the “Rally for a Moral City Budget,” holding signs saying “cuts cost lives,” “shelter saves lives” and “asylum-seekers welcome.”

The rally was organized by a group calling itself the Portland Inclusivity Coalition, which includes Preble Street, Homeless Voices for Justice, Southern Maine Workers Center, the Portland Overdose Prevention Site, Portland Outright and the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition.

“We’re here today to say: Cuts cost lives,” said Preble Street’s Advocacy Director Heather Zimmerman, who led the crowd in a chant.

Portland resident Tae Chong suggested that people are frustrated that social services are being cut at a time when the city is booming economically.

“The city has no problem giving tax breaks and all kinds of benefits to people who build buildings, but (it’s) going to take everything away from people who need support and that’s wrong,” Chong said.

The group organized the rally in response to a proposal to begin winding down the Portland Community Support Fund, which provides financial aid to asylum-seeking immigrants who do not qualify for state General Assistance, and to effectively cap the number of homeless people in emergency shelters to 229 people.

The council’s Finance Committee restored funding – $50,000 for the Community Support Fund and $45,000 for the third overflow shelter for adults – for those programs, before forwarding the budget to the full council.

But activists aimed to keep pressure on councilors until the final vote and they expanded their cause to saving a fire engine and restoring $450,000 reduction in the school’s budget increase.

Fire Chief Keith Gautreau proposed decommissioning Engine 1 – one of two fire engines on Munjoy Hill – and reducing the number of on duty firefighters from 46 to 43. None of the 12 firefighters on the engine would be laid off and Munjoy Hill would remain open with an ambulance and fire truck. Gautreau recommended using nine of the firefighters to reduce overtime costs, projected to be $1.6 million this year, and the remaining three positions would be reassigned as administrative support to ensure the city is receiving its EMS reimbursements.

City officials estimate that the city could save between $500,000 to $600,000 annual with the realignment.

Demonstrators also pushed back on a $450,000 reduction to the school budget – a cut that was unanimously supported by the Finance Committee, made up of Mayor Ethan Strimling and Councilors Nicholas Mavodones and Justin Costa.

The committee also voted to add $20,000 to the budget for Cultivating Community, a nonprofit that runs the city’s community gardens. Jennings had included $20,000 for the group, but members have been lobbying councilors for the additional $20,000.

Other amendments are also expected.

Amendments to increase funding include: $84,000 in additional funding to implement the city’s pesticides ordinance; additional staffing for the Fire Department at $71,300 per firefighter; $90,000 in additional funding for the Planning Department; and additional funding for the Portland Opportunity Crew, which provides day jobs for panhandlers and people who are homeless.

Amendments to reduce costs include: paying for a new property tax relief program for low income seniors, known as PSTEP, with revenue generated from the sale of city-owned land; eliminating $38,000 from the clerk’s budget for a presidential primary and removing the $20,000 for Cultivating Community.

The committee’s budget adjustments would result in a slight reduction in the property tax increase, from a combined 4.2 percent increase to a 4 percent increase, City Finance Director Brendan O’Connell said. The committee’s recommended budget would increase the mill rate to $23.37 per $1,000 of valuation, adding about $214 to the tax bill of a home valued at $240,000.

