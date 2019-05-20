WOODSTOCK — Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said one person died Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run collision on Route 26 in Woodstock.

“The car that struck first did not stop, and we are looking for it as we speak, along with the Sheriff’s Department,” said McCausland.

The sheriff’s office responded to the crash at 581 South Main St., Route 26, in Woodstock. Law enforcement officers closed the road three miles from the scene, according to reports.

