SULLIVAN — Police in Maine say a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Down East Maine killed a woman and injured a man.

The crash happened early Tuesday in Sullivan. Police say the crash killed 25-year-old Whitney Doughty, who was operating the ATV. Her passenger, 25-year-old Garrett Young, was taken to the hospital for injuries that did not appear life-threatening. Both were from Sullivan.

WABI-TV reports the crash investigation is still going on. Police say the crash happened when the ATV drifted across a road and hit a tree.

