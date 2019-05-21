NEWINGTON, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say a body has been found on the shore of Great Bay and an autopsy has been scheduled.
Newington police and fire departments responded to the shoreline at Fox Point on Monday night.
A positive identification hasn’t been made yet, but police in Portsmouth were notified because of an ongoing investigation into the case of a man missing since April.
Thirty-two-year-old Adam Camarato, of Eliot, Maine, was last seen leaving Portsmouth’s Clipper Tavern on April 27.
