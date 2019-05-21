Something about facing Falmouth brings out the best in Cheverus first baseman Andrew DeGeorge.

Last year, DeGeorge hit a two-out, two-run, walk-off single to beat Falmouth in the Class A South semifinals.

Tuesday afternoon at Kevin MacDonald Memorial Field, DeGeorge came through again, although this time it wasn’t with a sharp single, but with a bunt.

DeGeorge’s one-out suicide squeeze in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Nathaniel Lapoint to give the Stags a critical 8-7 victory in a battle of two Class A South teams seeking to move up the standings.

“I thought it was like deja vu all over again,” said DeGeorge. “We have a big week coming up and this will give us momentum.”

The Stags had to rally from deficits of 3-0, 5-4 and 7-6 to improve to 8-4 on the season.

“We’re not a great hitting team, but sometimes you have to do the little stuff to win games,” said Cheverus Coach Mac McKew. “Hopefully we can build on this.”

Falmouth took a 1-0 lead when Sam Manganello walked with the bases loaded in the top of the first, then tacked on two more runs in the second on RBI single by Brady Coyne and an error.

Cheverus roared back with four runs in the bottom of the second, keyed by an infield single by Luke Knowles, an error, an RBI double by Nate Rogers (a transfer from Falmouth) and an RBI squeeze bunt from Justin Ray.

The Yachtsmen tied it in the fourth when Jackson Quinn tripled home Manganello. Quinn, however, was thrown out at the plate and ejected for a dangerous slide.

Falmouth went up, 5-4, in the fifth on Josh Lefevre’s RBI two-out single, but in the bottom half, Lapoint crushed a double up the hill in left-center to score a pair, giving the Stags a 6-5 lead.

The back and forth continued in the sixth, as the Yachtsmen scored twice on wild pitches to take a 7-6 lead, but in the bottom of the inning, Ray got the run back with an RBI single.

Falmouth left fielder Gus Ford then preserved the tie by throwing out a runner at the plate and making a diving catch.

After the Yachtsmen didn’t score in the top of the seventh, Lapoint singled against reliever Bennett Smith leading off the bottom half. He took second on Nick Giancotti’s sacrifice bunt, then went to third when Chris Cimino singled.

That brought up DeGeorge, who got his bunt down to give Cheverus an 8-7 victory.

“The coaches will say I’m the worst bunter on the team, but I knew I had to do a job and get my team a win,” DeGeorge said.

Rogers paced the Stags with three hits, while Cimino, Knowles, Lapoint and Ray all had two. Jack Mullen (who got out of a first-and-third, one-out jam in the top of the seventh) earned the victory in relief.

Falmouth (6-5) got two hits apiece from Coyne and Lefevre, but stranded 11 runners.

“Both teams made mistakes, both teams capitalized on each other team’s mistakes and we just wound up on the wrong end, but we had opportunities,” said Yachtsmen Coach Kevin Winship.

