Having had the honor of representing Cumberland for six years in the Maine Legislature, I am intimately familiar with what it takes to be a proactive and strong representative.

I am very excited that a smart, capable and independent-thinking small-business person like Republican Kevin “KC” Hughes is willing and able to take time off from his successful business to run for the Maine House of Representatives.

KC has the right personality to be a thoughtful, sincere and hardworking representative. He is a business leader and very familiar with Maine’s public policy issues. In addition, his values and ethics truly are representative of the constituents he would be elected to represent.

I strongly endorse Kevin “KC” Hughes as our representative to the Maine House for District 45, including Cumberland and part of Gray.

Please be sure to vote for “Hughes for House” on or before the June 11 special election. Thank you.

Meredith Strang Burgess

former Republican state representative



Cumberland Foreside

