Thousands of Central Maine Power customers in southern and central Maine lost electricity Tuesday afternoon, according to CMP.

CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said the outages were caused by windy conditions after recent heavy rains.

“We’ve had so much rain that tree roots can get loose, and then when the wind comes the trees just go right over,” she said.

Nearly 2,200 customers remained without power near 4 p.m., most of them in Androscoggin and York counties. Hartnett said service likely would be restored in the next few hours.

About 2,800 customers in the town of Yarmouth were without power for nearly two hours Tuesday, although power was restored there by 3 p.m., according to the company’s website. Other affected communities include Bowdoinham, Cumberland, Freeport, North Yarmouth, Scarborough and Windham.

The National Weather Service reported sustained winds of 21 mph and gusts exceeding 30 mph in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

Share

< Previous

Next >