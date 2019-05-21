WATERBORO — Emily Morin walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Massabesic to an 8-7 win over Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy in a softball game on Tuesday.

Grace Tutt, who hit a grand slam in the second inning for a 6-2 lead, struck out 13 to earn the win for the Mustangs (9-4). Tutt also walked three times, had two hits and scored twice. Ashley Day had three hits for the Mustangs.

Holly Akey, Alexandra Hammond and Sydney Plummer had two hits for Cheverus/NYA (7-5), while Hammond and Durgin each connected for a home run.

BONNY EAGLE 4, MARSHWOOD 3: Mackenzie Emery and Makala Greene had RBI hits as the Scots (7-6) overcame an early 1-0 deficit with four runs in the fourth and beat the Hawks (3-9) in South Berwick.

Emery’s single tied the game at 1-1. Green singled home Emery for the lead, with Emma Burnham also scoring on the play when the ball was thrown away. Green was awarded third on the overthrow, and was singled home by Emma Steinbuchel.

Marshwood scored twice in the bottom of the seventh on a single from Lauren Leidemann-Smith and a Mackenzie Davis groundout. But Leidemann-Smith was left stranded at third with the tying run.

MESSALONSKEE 12, BRUNSWICK 3: Alyssa Genness hit three doubles and the Eagles (11-2) piled up 12 hits in a win over the Dragons (3-10) in Brunswick.

Messalonskee scored nine times over the final three innings to break a 3-3 tie. Ava Ardito also had three hits in the win, including a double. Leah Smith and Brooke Martin added two hits apiece in the win, and Danielle Hall struck out seven.

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, DEERING 1: Meghan Livingston homered and Courtney Luce lined a two-run double to give the Red Riots (8-5) a 4-1 first-inning lead in their win over the Rams (1-11) in South Portland.

Grace Rende added a solo home run in the fourth for South Portland, and Sydney Sherburne a two-run shot in the fifth. Chloe Grant, Rende, Hylah Owen and Kaylee Whitten each had two hits for South Portland.

MacKenzie O’Donnell had two singles for Deering.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Morgan Fusco had three doubles as the Raiders (10-2) beat the Patriots (5-6) in Fryeburg.

Emilia Desanctis struck out four to earn the win.

Mikaela Ryan had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

SCARBOROUGH 14, WESTBROOK 1: Isabella Dickinson hit two home runs and the Red Storm (13-0) won in five innings against the Blue Blazes (5-8) in Scarborough.

Dickinson hit a solo home-run in the fourth inning, and added a three-run homer in the fifth, finishing with three hits. Mollie Verreault added a three-run homer in the fifth to end the game.

Caitlin Noiles (2-0) earned the win, allowing five walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, WELLS 4: Anna Cornell pitched a six-hitter with nine strikeouts and Kathryne Clay had two hits with two RBI as the Capers (10-2) defeated the Warriors (4-8) in Cape Elizabeth.

Abigail Hanson had three hits with three RBI for Wells.

SACOPEE VALLEY 16, LAKE REGION 14: Olivia Barriault homered, and Lakyn Hink and Elyse Guptill rapped RBI singles as Sacopee Valley (9-3) rallied from a 12-9 deficit with a seven-run fifth inning against the Lakers (6-6) in Naples.

BASEBALL

MARSHWOOD 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Marshall Smaracko scored on a balk in the fifth and Jay Limon came home on an error in the sixth to lift the Spartans (8-5) over the Red Riots (12-1) in South Portland.

South Portland went up 1-0 in the first inning as Anthony Poole scored on a passed ball.

John Riccardi (1-0) earned the win, allowing two hits, while walking one and striking out one in five innings.

Bradley McMains (2-1) took the loss, allowing five hits, and two earned runs with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings.

PORTLAND 4, MASSABESIC 0: Jackson Villani outdueled Jack St. Laurent as the Bulldogs (7-5) won beat the Mustangs (1-12) in Portland.

Villani allowed two hits, walked two and struck out eight while holding the Mustangs scoreless. St. Laurent also allowed two hits and walked two, while striking out seven, but gave up a pair of earned runs.

Portland took a 1-0 lead in the first when Donny Tocci came home on a ground out by Griffin Buckley. Portland’s Cole Walter and Jacob Loranger both singled and scored in the fifth.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4: Brayden Bartlett singled home Nate Knapp in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Raiders (11-2) over the Patriots (2-9) in Fryeburg.

Bartlett, Bryce Micklon and Oscar Saunders each had two hits for Fryeburg.

Jake Dyer hit a two-run double for the Patriots. Colby Saunders collecting Gray-New Gloucester’s other two hits.

WELLS 10, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Tyler Bridge hit a grand slam as the Warriors (5-5) scored nine times in the seventh inning to beat the Capers (2-10) in Cape Elizabeth.

Tyler Carpenter had three hits and an RBI and earned the win, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Michael Mackenzie hit an RBI double for Cape Elizabeth in the fifth inning.

ST. DOMINIC 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Riley Volpe pitched a one-hit shutout and had two hits as the Saints (5-7) beat the Rangers (7-6) in Auburn.

Volpe struck out nine and walked one in a complete game. Jacques Ouellette also had two hits and Derek Wolverton hit a double for the Saints.

Trevor Fournier had the lone hit for the Rangers in the fifth after they left the bases loaded in the fourth.

GREELY 11, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Ben Rosenthal and Nolan Shardlow combined on a five-inning one-hitter as the Rangers (9-2) beat the Eagles (2-9) in Newcastle.

Rosenthal pitched the first four innings, allowing just a single to Quincy Perry, before Shardlow finished up in the fifth.

Nick Butler hit an RBI single and scored on Brady Nolin’s RBI double for a 2-0 Rangers lead in the first. Greely pulled away with a four-run second and five-run fifth.

Butler and Jacob Whiting each had three hits for Greely, while Nolin had three RBI.

WINDHAM 10, NOBLE 1: Bryce Afthim doubled home a run, and then scored on Caleb McCartney’s two-run single as the Eagles (7-5) opened the scoring with a four-run third inning and beat the Knights (5-7) in North Berwick.

Owen Podolec tripled and scored on Duncan McGilvery’s double to bring Noble within 4-1 before the Eagles ran away from the Knights with three run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

THORNTON ACADEMY 13, SANFORD 3: Cody Bowker and Toby Pydych had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored as Golden Trojans (11-2) in a five-inning win over the Spartans (4-9) in Sanford.

Luke Chessie had three hits, including two triples, scored three times and drove in two runs for Trojans. Bowker scattered five hits, walked none and struck out 10 for the win.

Justin Gould had two hits for Sanford.

OCEANSIDE 6, BELFAST 4: The Mariners (4-9) used all of their five hits for a five-run rally in the fifth inning against the visiting Lions (7-6) in Rockland.

Uriah Thongsophaphone hit a two-run double, Ben Ripley and Maguire LeBlanc each singled in a run and Tim Mazzeo plated the other run on a sacrifice fly in the rally.

Tanner Veilleux and Samuel Davis each had two singles for the Lions.

BIDDEFORD 7, DEERING 2: Ashton Crowell and Seth Perry stroked RBI singles during a five-run first inning, and Nick Lyons hit a two-run single in the second as the Tigers (7-6) opened a quick 7-1 lead over Deering (2-11) in Biddeford.

Lyons and Perry each finished with two hits for Biddeford. Matthew Keast had two of the four hits given up by Biddeford pitcher Hunter Demeule.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

GREELY 14, FREEPORT 0: Schuyler Wetmore scored seven goals to lead the Rangers (7-2) over the Falcons (5-4) in Cumberland.

Jackson Williams added three goals for Greely, while Andrew Lawrence and William Schumacher each had two. Sayer Gagnon recorded five saves.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 6, LINCOLN ACADEMY 5: Hunter Rushing finished with four goals to lead Erskine Academy (5-3) over Lincoln Academy (3-7) at Newcastle.

Gardner Skiff led Lincoln Academy with three goals.

SCARBOROUGH 9, KENNEBUNK 8: Nathan Taggart scored four goals and the Red Storm (3-7) held off the Rams (6-4) in Scarborough.

Jacob Sullivan and Donavyn Corcoran each had three scores for Kennebunk.

Nicholas Kavanagh and Andrew Granzier both recorded two goals for Scarborough, and Austin Brown stopped five shots.

WAYNFLETE 19, LAKE REGION 12: Miles Lipton scored four of his seven goals in the first half as the Flyers (6-2) opened a 12-4 halftime lead over the Lakers (5-4) in Portland.

Zane Moorhead added four goals and two assists for Waynflete, with Mitchell Adams and Sam Whipple scoring three each. Adams also recorded five assists.

Cam Lepage’s four goals led the Lakers. Nate Bragdon-Clements and Peter Vigna each scored twice.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 19, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3: Tori McGrath had four goals, and Karli Chapin and Julia Thoreck chipped in three apiece as the Capers (7-2) handled the Panthers (5-5) in Yarmouth.

Tatum Strunk, Brooke Harvey and Ellie Gagne each finished with two goals for the Capers.

Catherine Reid had three goals for NYA.

MARSHWOOD 12, YORK 7: Celine Lawrence finished with four goals and an assist, while Ruby Albers added three goals and an assist to lead the Hawks (5-4) over the Wildcats (2-6) at York.

Rose Pavuk and Martha McCaddin led York with three goals each.

KENNEBUNK 17, SOUTH PORTLAND 4: Tiernan Connor netted four goals, with Sophie Thompson and Allie Wuerthmer adding three each, during a Rams (7-2) win against the Red Riots (4-4) in Kennebunk.

Lily Schwartzman, Mia Banglmaier, and Danielle Gassman added two goals each for Kennebunk. Thompson also assisted on five goals.

Jena Leckie had three goals for the Red Riots.

CHEVERUS 19, DEERING 2: Riley O’Mara scored five goals and the Stags (5-2) cruised to victory over the Rams (0-9) in Portland.

Zoe Mazur and Isabella Booth each added three goals for Cheverus, and Neve Cawley recorded six saves.

Rachel Pardi and Kiaya Gatchell each scored once for Deering.

WINDHAM 15, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Belle Skvorak scored four goals as the Eagles (9-0) beat the Trojans (3-6) in Windham.

Isabelle Babb added three goals, while Emma Yale and Riley Beem each had two goals and an assist.

Isabella White scored for the Trojans.

WAYNFLETE 8, LAKE REGION 2: The Flyers (4-5) used a 7-0 second-half advantage to defeat the Lakers (4-7) in Naples.

Jessica Connors led Waynflete with three goals, while Emily Wagg and Abby Aleshire each scored twice.

Paige Davis scored twice for Lake Region.

SANFORD 11, WELLS 10: Valentina Drown finished with four goals while Lauren Lapierre and Megan O’Connell added two goals each as the Spartans (2-6) edged the Warriors (2-5) at Sanford.

Christina Moody led Wells with four goals.

NOTES

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY: Kelsy Ross was named athletic director at North Yarmouth Academy, replacing Jack Hardy, who recently announced his retirement.

Ross, a Greely High School graduate, will earn a master’s degree in physical education/athletic administration from Springfield College this summer. Ross was most recently the women’s soccer head coach at Bates College, where she was also a lecturer in the physical education department.

Ross has worked with the Maine Olympic Development Program, Maine AAU Basketball and in athletic facilities management. She also held athletic positions with Springfield College and Falmouth High School.

Hardy will retire on June 30 after seven years at NYA and over 40 years in education.

