MILWAUKEE — NL MVP Christian Yelich was scratched from Milwaukee’s lineup against Cincinnati on Tuesday night because of back spasms.

Yelich leads the major leagues with 19 home runs and is batting .325 with 41 RBI in 44 games, including 42 starts.

He has missed parts of seven games because of back problems.

Ben Gamel replaced Yelich in right field.

MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Dee Gordon and third baseman Ryon Healy on the 10-day injured list and signed right-hander Anthony Bass to a one-year contract with a $950,000 salary while in the major leagues.

Gordon has a bruised right wrist and Healy lower back inflammation.

Seattle, which has gone 12-25 following a 13-2 start, made eight roster moves before Tuesday night’s game against Texas. The Mariners selected the contract of left-hander Tommy Milone from Triple-A Tacoma, and he was scheduled to start against the Rangers. Second baseman Shed Long was recalled from Tacoma and was in the starting lineup.

Third baseman Dylan Moore was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a bruised right wrist. Right-handed reliever Parker Markel was optioned to Tacoma, and right-handed reliever Ryan Garton was designated for assignment.

Gordon is hitting .281 with 12 steals, while Healy is batting .237 with 16 doubles. Healy left Monday night’s game against Texas in the sixth inning.

RANGERS: Reliever Shawn Kelley learned that two lumps removed from his throat last week were benign, and the 35-year-old right-hander was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Kelley was placed on the injured list on May 9, and the lumps were removed last Thursday. Kelley, who doesn’t use tobacco, had reported discomfort when talking and when rolling over while in bed.

“I really did feel like everything was going to be OK, and that a lot of it was precaution,” he said Tuesday. “And to come on a day when I was going to be reactivated, anyways, is pretty exciting.”

Kelley is 3-0 with two saves and a 1.29 ERA in 14 appearances in his first season with the Rangers. He said the only pain is when he looks straight up because of the two internal stitches.

DODGERS: Pitcher Julio Urias was reinstated from administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Urias was placed on leave while MLB officials looked into his May 13 arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. Police said Urias was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall but didn’t release details.

The leave lasted seven days as originally announced. In previous MLB investigations, management and the players’ association agreed to extend leaves while probes continued.

MLB and the union agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving the commissioner the right to investigate and impose discipline.

Urias, a 22-year-oldn left-hander from Culiacan, Mexico, began the season in the starting rotation but moved to the bullpen once Clayton Kershaw came off the injured list.

To make room on the roster for Urias, outfielder Kyle Garlick was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

ANGELS: The Los Angeles Angels placed Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his left ankle during Monday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The shortstop suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain when he tried to beat out an infield hit during the eighth inning. The injury is a major blow to the Angels’ offense as Simmons was leading the majors in hits (44) since April 15 and was batting .341 in that span.

General Manager Billy Eppler said Simmons will see a foot and ankle specialist Wednesday. The Angels have called up Luis Rengifo from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the roster spot.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was hit in the right ring finger while swinging on a third strike Monday but was in the lineup for Tuesday’s game.

