FARMINGTON — Edward Serna, the current interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, has been named the next president of the University of Maine at Farmington.

UMF announced the news in a ceremony on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Related Headlines Farmington, students, staff to get look at four finalists for job of university president Dr. Edward Serna. University of Maine at Farmington.

Serna, who traveled with his family to Farmington for the announcement, is scheduled to start July 1 and will earn a salary of $190,000.

He will serve as the campus’ 15th president and takes over from Interim President Eric Brown. Prior to that Kathryn Foster served as the 14th president but left in 2018 to take a job as president of the College of New Jersey in her home state.

Foster was earning $181,608 at the time of her departure.

Serna has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina; a master of science in industrial management from Clemson University; a master of management information systems from Auburn University; and a doctor of education in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.

He is currently the interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, which has an enrollment of around 6,600 students and an annual budget of around $80 million, according to a news release from UMF.

Farmington has an enrollment of around 2,000 students and an annual budget of $40.8 million.

Before serving as interim chancellor at UAFS, Serna was the chief of staff and vice chancellor for external funding from 2016 to 2017 there and the director of grants management and compliance from 2015 to 2016.

He worked as an assistant professor in the College of Business at Athens State University in Athens, Alabama and was also a program manager for Science & Engineering Services L.L.C. in Huntsville, Alabama, where he managed a portfolio of prototype development, training and contracts and logistics for the U.S. Army Project Management Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office.

“Dr. Edward Serna is an innovative and impactful higher education leader with broad experience leading change in both the private and public sector,” said James Page, chancellor of the University of Maine System, in a statement. “Dr. Serna shares our commitment to measuring our progress in terms of student and state success. The Board and I were also impressed by many of the initiatives achieved under Edward’s leadership in Arkansas, noting how well aligned his accomplishments are with the strategic priorities that will guide and expedite educational reform in Maine over the next five years.”

Serna was selected from one of four finalists for the job. The others were: Teresa Brown, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York at Fredonia; Thomas Edwards, provost and chief academic officer at Thomas College in Waterville; and Donna Wilson, provost and executive vice president at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

This story will be updated.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: