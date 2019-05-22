Kevin Miller’s May 20 article about “forever chemicals” (“Task force on ‘forever’ chemicals begins work this week,” Page A1) referred to the negative impact of PFAS chemicals on a York County farm.

Although not discussed within Mr. Miller’s article, chemicals in sludge seem relevant to organic farmers and to homeowners who use compost or a loam and compost mixture, sometimes referred to as “super soil,” for lawn development or improvement.

Homeowners should understand the source and the content of materials used to improve their lawns and gardens.

Homer McLemore

Windham

