STANDISH — In a matchup of one-loss teams, Bonny Eagle stormed back from a 6-2 halftime deficit and beat Marshwood 11-10 in a boys’ lacrosse game Wednesday afternoon.

Junior midfielder Jonathan Merrill scored the winning goal with less than a minute remaining. He got off a shot while falling down that nicked off goalie Connor Hohn’s stick and went in. Hohn had just made a save on a harder shot, but Marshwood couldn’t clear the rebound.

“Someone shot it and it hit off the goalie and it was down on the ground, so I knew I had to get it,” Merrill said.

Dylan Cobbett led the Scots (8-1) with three goals. Merrill, Griffin Madore and Alex Dyer each scored twice.

Cooper Ross scored three goals for Marshwood (7-2). Sean Maguire and Henry Honkonen added two apiece.

CHEVERUS 17, SANFORD 2: Jacob Sargent collected five goals and two assists, Ethan Hammond had three goals and two assists, and Will Haley added two goals and two assists as the Stags (2-7) handled the Spartans (0-9) in Portland.

Anthony Nguyen and Jacob McLeod scored for Sanford.

PORTLAND 12, BIDDEFORD 6: Miki Silva and Grant Jacobson scored four goals apiece as the Bulldogs (8-1) cruised past the Tigers (4-5) at Portland.

Evan Bay added two goals, and Cyrus MacCachran and Nico Leavitt also scored for Portland, which led 7-4 at halftime.

WINDHAM 17, NOBLE 1: Tommy Lekousi collected five goals and four assists, and Liam McCusker added five goals and two assists as the Eagles (9-0) downed the Knights (1-8) at Windham.

Ben Elliott made seven saves for Windham.

BASEBALL

YARMOUTH 5, WELLS 2: Aaron Belesca capped a four-run rally with a suicide squeeze that drove in two runs as the Clippers (7-5) defeated the Warriors (5-6) in Wells.

Max Brewer scored from third and John Jordan raced home from second on Belesca’s bunt.

William Cox accounted for two of the Clippers’ six hits.

Brayden Fazzina had a double and single for Wells. Matt Tufts added two singles.

FREEPORT 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Shea Wagner and Blaine Cockburn combined on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, leading the Falcons (11-3) past the Raiders (11-3) in Fryeburg.

Freeport took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Anthony Panciocco hit the first of his three singles to drive home Wagner, and Toby Holt scored on a sacrifice fly.

Wagner allowed two hits in five innings before Cockburn finished with two hitless innings.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, ST. DOMINIC 2: Jameson Bakke stole home in the second inning, then stole second and third before scoring the go-ahead run in the sixth as the Capers (3-10) ran past the Saints (5-8) in Cape Elizabeth.

Bakke singled to start a two-run rally in the sixth and eventually scored on a passed ball. Charlie Bishoff scored on an error to make it 4-2.

Colin Smith pitched a three-hitter for the Capers.

CAMDEN HILLS 8, OCEANSIDE 1: Spencer Johndro pitched a seven hitter and had three hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Windjammers (5-9) in a win over the Mariners (4-10) in Rockland.

Nate Johnson added a single and a double and scored twice.

Jonah Carlson hit an RBI single in the first inning for Oceanside.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4, RICHMOND 1: Andrew Charron had an RBI double and Sean Pratt added an RBI single as the Seagulls (5-9) cruised past the Bobcats (7-4) in Old Orchard Beach.

Peter Coleman added a sacrifice fly. Pratt scored a run.

Dakotah Gilpatric had an RBI single for Richmond.

YORK 21, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Dawson Gundlah hit two two-run homers and two RBI singles as the Wildcats (11-2) stormed past the Patriots (2-10) at York.

Shane Pidgeon and Riley Linn helped with three hits and three RBI apiece.

Connor Saunders hit a two-run single for Gray.

TRAIP ACADEMY 11, BUCKFIELD 1: Bobby Lane allowed one run and one hit while striking out eight in four innings as the Rangers (8-6) rolled past the Bucks (6-5) in a five-inning game at Buckfield.

Trevor Fournier, Teddy Driscoll and Sam Kilty each contributed a double and single for Traip. Lane added a pair of singles.

Keegan Jack had an RBI double for Buckfield.

POLAND 9, SACOPEE VALLEY 8: Dylan Sellinger scored on wild pitch in the seventh inning to cap Poland’s comeback from a seven-run deficit as the Knights (3-11) beat the Hawks (7-6) in Poland.

Adrien Melanson had three hits for Poland, which fell behind 7-1 before starting its comeback with four runs in the bottom of the third.

Brandon Capano and Cole Eastman each had a pair of hits for Sacopee.

GARDINER 12, MORSE 11: The Tigers (4-8) used an eight-run sixth inning to beat the Shipbuilders (8-6) in Bath.

Morse scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead, then got five in the bottom of the sixth after falling behind 12-6.

Casey Bourque paced Gardiner with five hits, including a double. Isaac Gammon and Michael Meehan had two singles apiece.

Boden Gould and Caleb Tibbetts each hit a double for Morse.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 16, WISCASSET 0: Matt Fortin and Seth McKenney each drove in three runs to lead the Mustangs (8-3) to a win over the Wolverines (0-11) in Monmouth.

Thomas Neal contributed a double.

LISBON 14, BOOTHBAY 1: Hunter Brissette had a triple and two RBI, and Neil Larochelle went 2 for 4 with two RBI as the Greyhounds (12-0) beat the Seahawks (2-11) in five innings at Boothbay Harbor.

The Greyhounds scored seven runs in the third inning. DJ Douglas and Mason Booker provided doubles, and Colin Houle contributed a triple.

Andy Barter hit an RBI triple for Boothbay.

EDWARD LITTLE 11, CONY 1: The Red Eddies (10-4) scored nine runs in the second inning on their way to a win over the Rams (8-5) in Auburn.

Jake Arel and Chase Martin each had two RBI and two runs scored. Ethan Brown gave up just three hits while striking out nine in five innings.

Cony scored its lone run in the second inning.

OXFORD HILLS 14, ERSKINE ACADEMY 0: Jonny Pruett, Caden Truman and Colton Carson each doubled for the Vikings (14-0) in a win over the Eagles (6-8) in South China.

Ethan Cutler and Andrew Binnette combined on a three-hitter for Oxford Hills, which scored seven runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 13, WINTHROP 1: Cam Godbois pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and drove in three runs as the Falcons (10-3) cruised to a five-inning win over the Ramblers (8-4) in Rumford.

Garrett Garbarini also had three RBI.

