SCARBOROUGH — Katie Roy hit an RBI double in the fourth inning, a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth as undefeated Scarborough rallied for a 5-4 win over Biddeford in a Class A South softball game Wednesday.

It was the 53rd straight victory overall and 102nd consecutive regular-season win for the Red Storm (14-0), the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine softball poll.

Makayla Jean-Paul hit a two-run single and Chantelle Bouchard added an RBI single for Biddeford (8-6), which had a 3-0 lead until Scarborough scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.

Mia Kelley pitched the first five innings for Scarborough, and Bella Dickinson gave up one hit over the last four innings while striking out six.

Sylvia Foley hit an RBI single for the Red Storm. Caitlin Noiles had a single and a stolen base in the ninth to get into scoring position.

NOBLE 5, DEERING 1: Raegan Kelly pitched a no-hitter and recorded her 400th career strikeout as the Knights (11-2) beat the Rams (1-12) at North Berwick.

Kelly singled home Lexi Volinsky in the first inning. Noble added three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Molly Griffin’s two-run double.

Kassidy Lessard hit an RBI double in the fifth, driving home Kelsey Lessard.

Kelly finished with nine strikeouts.

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, WESTBROOK 4: Jenica Botting drove home four runs with three hits and also scored a run for the Trojans (15-1) in a win over the Blue Blazes (5-9) in Saco.

Olivia Howe also had three hits and a run scored, and struck out eight in four innings.

Mikayla VanZandt finished with two hits for Westbrook.

YORK 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Abby Orso supported her own 10-strikeout pitching performance with two home runs, and the Wildcats (10-2) overpowered the Patriots (5-7) in York.

Hannah Gennaro, Meg Bachelder, Emily Rainforth, Kayla Dredge and Abi Kavanagh each had multiple hits while contributing to York’s 17-hit attack.

SOUTH PORTLAND 10, WINDHAM 3: Megan Livingston broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run single, and Maria Buck and Elise Connor each added an RBI single as the Red Riots (9-5) scored eight runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Eagles (9-5) at South Portland.

Chloe Grant and Cortney Luce each contributed a two-run single. Mia Micucci pitched an eight-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.

Sarah Elder and Shyler Fielding each had an RBI single for Windham.

PORTLAND 9, CHEVERUS 3: Grace Stacey lined a two-run single in the bottom of the third to give the host Bulldogs (5-8) the lead for good as they defeated Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (7-6).

Jordan King went 3 for 4, including a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Halle Chase added two hits and two RBI.

Caroline Taylor got a double and a single for Cheverus, and Sydney Plummer also had two hits.

MARSHWOOD 9, GORHAM 3: Lauren Leidemann-Smith pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and had two hits and two RBI as the Hawks (4-9) pulled away from the Rams (5-10) at South Berwick.

Mackenzie Davis hit an RBI double and an RBI single, Emerson Colbath-Stevens had an RBI single, and Reid Johnson contributed a sacrifice fly.

Morgan Roast singled home a run for Gorham, which took advantage of a throwing error to score three runs in the third inning.

MASSABESIC 21, FALMOUTH 1: Julia Gregoire went 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBI to lead 21-hit attack for the Mustangs (10-4) in a five-inning win over the Yachtsmen (0-14) at Waterboro.

Grace Tutt had four hits, Emily Morin and Zoe DeAngelis added three hits apiece, and Emily Davison, Marissa Goodwin and Paige Houk also had multi-hit games.

Kaitlyn Shaw gave up only one hit – an RBI double by Cameron Birks in the fourth inning.

WELLS 4, YARMOUTH 3: Karissa Kenyon hit a double, stole third and scored the go-ahead run on an error in the fifth inning as the Warriors (5-8) edged the Clippers (4-8) in Wells.

Kenyon and Sohia Zurlo each had two hits for Wells.

Tasha Powers collected two hits for Yarmouth.

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, ST. DOMINIC 3: Catherine Clay struck out nine and hit a three-run homer as the Capers (11-2) downed the Saints (2-9) in Cape Elizabeth.

Dana Schwarz had two hits and scored two runs for Cape Elizabeth.

Mikayla Jackson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for St. Dom’s.

POLAND 15, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Kaylin O’Leary had two hits and five RBI, and Emma Bunyea added three hits and two RBI as the Knights (9-4-1) downed the Hawks (9-4) in five innings, at Poland.

Shelby Lafrinea contributed an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth.

Nevaeh Landry hit an RBI single for Sacopee Valley.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8, FREEPORT 0: Tina LeBlanc belted a home run in the first inning, and Camden Jones, Paige O’Connell and Maddie Darling each had three hits for the Raiders (11-2) in a win over the Falcons (5-8-1) in Fryeburg.

Emilia DeSanctis struck out 11 while pitching a six-hitter.

Sarah Gray led Freeport with three hits.

LEWISTON 7, BRUNSWICK 4: Winning pitcher Gemma Landry produced three hits, and the Blue Devils (7-6) erased a 2-1 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning against the Dragons (3-11) in Brunswick.

Brunswick’s Alexis Guptill had three hits and two RBI.

BUCKFIELD 12, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Hannah Shields kick-started Buckfield’s offense with a three-run homer in the first inning, and Cara Mitchell pitched a four-hitter as the Bucks (10-1) shut out the Rangers (3-10) in a six-inning game in Buckfield.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 29, WISCASSET 1: The Mustangs (7-4) scored 11 runs in the first innings and rolled to a win over the Wolverines (1-11) in Monmouth.

LACROSSE

BRUNSWICK 15, MORSE 6: Emily Cloutier scored five goals and set up another, Lila Sober added three goals and three assists, and the Dragons (3-6) used an 11-2 second-half run to pull away from the Shipbuilders (3-7) at Brunswick.

Amanda Cloutier and Mackenzie Dorr scored two goals apiece. Michaela Aschbrenner made 10 saves for Brunswick.

Delaney Pascuzzo and Marija Medenica each got two goals for Morse. Abby Sreden made 33 saves.

