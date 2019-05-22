TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton took a step back in his return from arm injuries and won’t play in any rehabilitation games for 7 to 10 days because of left calf tightness.

Shortststop Didi Gregorius moved ahead toward a mid-June return when he went 1 for 3 with a walk as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Wednesday after taking one day off due to dehydration.

Stanton hasn’t played for the Yankees since March 31 due to a strained left biceps and then a strained left shoulder. He went 1 for 3 with a home run and two strikeouts for Class A Tampa on Monday night, then was scratched from the lineup Tuesday.

New York said Wednesday he had been returned from his injury rehabilitation assignment.

Gregorius, coming back from Tommy John surgery last Oct. 17, was given an IV after following his first extended spring training game Monday. Following an hour of on-field pregame work, he played five innings in mid-90 degree conditions.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, sidelined since April 3 by a strained left calf, continued working on his defensive versatility by adding work at second base in addition to shortstop and third base.

Tulowitzki could be ready to face pitching by the weekend.

Outfield prospect Estevan Florial, who broke his right wrist during spring training, has been added to the active extended spring training roster.

RANGERS: Outfielder Willie Calhoun was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left quad strain.

Delino DeShields, the center fielder sent to the minor two weeks ago, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

INDIANS: Veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez was designated for assignment.

Gonzalez, who signed a minor-league contract in spring training, batted .210 with two home runs and seven RBI in 30 games.

ATHLETICS: Designated hitter Khris Davis is undergoing an MRI on his ailing left hip in Cleveland, but the team has opted against placing him on the injured list for now.

BREWERS: NL MVP Christian Yelich was scratched from Milwaukee’s lineup against Cincinnati for a second consecutive day because of back spasms.

Yelich leads the major leagues with 19 home runs and is batting .325 with 41 RBI in 44 games, including 42 starts.

METS-ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the New York Mets for $500,000 international bonus pool money.

