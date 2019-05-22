CLEVELAND — Frankie Montas pitched six scoreless innings, Mark Canha homered and drove in three runs and the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to six with a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Nick Hundley had three hits, including a solo homer and two RBI. Robbie Grossman also drove in a pair of runs as Oakland swept the three-game series and reached the .500 mark for the first time since April 26.

The Athletics completed a 6-2 trip and have won 10 of 14. Those numbers don’t include a game last weekend that was suspended in Detroit with the A’s leading 5-3 in the seventh inning.

Montas (6-2), who struck out nine, has not allowed more than three earned runs in his 10 starts this season. The right-hander gave up five hits, four of them over the first two innings, in lowering his ERA to 2.40.

RANGERS 2, MARINERS 1: Hunter Pence homered, Adrian Sampson had another impressive long outing for a victory after not starting, and host Texas completed a three-game sweep.

The Mariners have lost 27 of 37 games to fall to the bottom of the AL West standings since starting the season 13-2.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 5: Gleyber Torres hit two of New York’s five home runs off Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff, and the New York Yankees survived a shaky outing from CC Sabathia to win at Baltimore.

Torres homered leading off the third and fifth innings to help New York take a 7-2 lead. He has four multihomer games this season – all against Baltimore – and has gone deep against the Orioles 10 times in 11 games.

Gary Sanchez hit his ninth homer against the Orioles this season, and DJ LeMahieu and Thairo Estrada also connected. New York has 33 home runs against Baltimore, leads the series 9-2 and is 6-0 at Camden Yards.

Baltimore has lost five in a row to sink to 15-34, the worst record in the majors.

Sabathia (3-1) allowed five runs and six hits, including two home runs, in five innings. Although his ERA climbed from 2.97 to 3.48, the lefty took advantage of New York’s ample offensive display to win at Camden Yards for the first time in seven starts since June 2016.

Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Left-hander Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings to win for the first time in seven starts and Greg Garcia had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run as visiting San Diego completed a three-game sweep of Arizona.

Lauer (3-4) held the Diamondbacks to one run and four hits, struck out seven and walked none to win for the first time since April 8 at San Francisco. Since then he had three losses and three no-decisions. He allowed Eduardo Escobar’s RBI double in the sixth before striking out the side in the seventh.

Kirby Yates got the final three outs for his major league-leading 20th save after Adam Warren allowed a run.

METS 6, NATIONALS 1: Juan Lagares hit a go-ahead, three-run double off closer Sean Doolittle, Rajai Davis capped the six-run eighth inning with a three-run homer in his first at-bat for the Mets and New York rallied to beat the visiting Nationals.

BREWERS 11, REDS 9: Yasmani Grandal homered during a big rally, then started a bizarre double play on a pitch that got past him and bounced to the backstop, helping Milwaukee win at home.

With the Brewers trailing 6-1 in the third inning, Grandal hit a two-run homer and Milwaukee scored five times in the sixth for an 11-8 lead.

The Reds scored once in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out. Reliever Jeremy Jeffress struck out Phillip Ervin swinging, but the ball zipped past Grandal. Fortunately for the Brewers’ catcher, the ball caromed off the back wall and right back to him.

Grandal threw down to first when Curt Casali strayed off the bag, assuming the runners would advance. But Derek Dietrich stayed at third, seeing the ball ricochet to Grandal, and Casali was tagged out after an extended rundown.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 8, CARDINALS 2: Brad Keller pitched seven-plus innings of two-hit baseball, Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer and Kansas City won the first game of a doubleheader at St. Louis.

Keller (3-5) snapped a six-start winless streak. He pitched around leadoff walks in the first, second and fourth innings and had retired 12 of 13 batters before Matt Carpenter walked and Paul Goldschmidt singled to start the eighth, ending Keller’s day.

Keller matched his longest outing of the season. He struck out three, walked four and hit two batters.

Kevin McCarthy relieved and gave up a two-run double to Marcell Ozuna. The Cardinals finished with four hits, two by Matt Wieters.

MARLINS 6, TIGERS 3: Garrett Cooper hit his first major league home run in the sixth inning, and that was the start of an impressive comeback by visiting Miami, which rallied for its fifth straight victory.

RAYS 8, DODGERS 1: Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to power Tampa Bay at home.

