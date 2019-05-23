OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant has yet to return to on-court work while recovering from a strained right calf and won’t play May 30 in Game 1 of the NBA finals.

Also, center DeMarcus Cousins might be healthy for the series opener against Milwaukee or Toronto.

“Potentially,” Coach Steve Kerr said, “but it’s up in the air.”

The team re-evaluated both players Thursday and they’re expected to be ready at some point during Golden State’s fifth straight finals.

Durant is making progress in the training room and with moves he’s able to handle in the weight room, Kerr said.

“We’ve known all along, it’s how he responds. There’s never been a point during this process where we’ve been able to say, ‘he’s going to play on such and such date,’ and there still isn’t, so we just keep going, keep moving forward,” Kerr said. “But again, he hasn’t spent any time on the court with us, hasn’t gone through an individual shooting workout.”

Cousins is working back from a torn left quadriceps muscle sustained in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers. He practiced Thursday for the first time since getting injured April 16 in just his second career playoff game.

“We’ll see where my body takes me and we’ll see what happens,” Cousins said. “I feel good, a lot better than I was. I’m in a better place. I’m able to get up and down the court more. I’m able to play a little competition basketball.”

Andre Iguodala, who missed the Game 4 clincher against Portland with a sore left calf, didn’t practice but is expected to be at full strength to start the finals.

DENNIS RODMAN, a retired NBA player, “open hand smacked” a fellow partier at a rooftop bar in Delray Beach, Florida, on May 17, according to a police report.

Jeff Soulouque of Miami wants to press charges, according to the report. He said he suffered injuries on his face and to his eye from what he calls an unprovoked attack.

SUNS: Center Richaun Holmes, 25, was arrested Tuesday night for misdemeanor possession of cannabis after a Miami-area traffic stop.

Holmes was arrested with a former Brooklyn Nets forward, James Webb III, after authorities said they found a recently used marijuana joint inside their vehicle.

Share

< Previous

Next >