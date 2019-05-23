Portland has named three finalists in a nationwide search for the city’s next police chief.

The new chief will replace Michael Sauschuck, who stepped down last summer to become Assistant City Manager and later was appointed Commissioner of Public Safety by Gov. Janet Mills.

The finalists are Frank Clark, a Lieutenant with the South Portland Police Department; Vern Malloch, Portland’s current acting chief of police; and David Mara, the former chief of the Portsmouth, New Hampshire police department who currently serves as adviser to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on addiction and behavioral health.

The candidates were undergoing a battery of assessments on Thursday, including psychological and behavioral testing, the city said. Next, the finalists will be interviewed by panels of city staff, police union leaders, community members, before City Manager Jon Jennings makes the final hiring decision.

The group interviews have not yet been scheduled and are likely to be closed to the public, said Jessica Grondin, a city spokeswoman.

“Because the police chief is such a public facing position that works so closely with the various constituencies in our community, I felt it was important to conduct a competitive search process in conjunction with the public and other members of city staff,” Jennings said in a statement Thursday. “I’m pleased we were able to attract well qualified candidates, and I look forward to reviewing each of them further with police personnel, city officials, and community members.”

A total of 28 candidates applied for the position from 18 states. Four applicants were from Maine, while 24 came from out of state. All were men. Four candidates were invited to take part in the assessment process, but one withdrew for personal reasons.

The salary for the incoming chief could range between $112,378 to $134,179, the second highest tier for non-union city employees.

The city said it did not have any information on the number of non-white applicants, because that information was contained on an optional form that no one chose to complete.

The hiring process, including the day-long testing administered Thursday, was handled by an outside firm, Badgequest, which is run by a former police chief from Waltham, Massachusetts that specializes in top-level public safety recruiting and hiring.

This story will be updated.

