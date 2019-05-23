SOUTH PORTLAND — Hunter Owen pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts Thursday as South Portland downed Cheverus 4-0 in an SMAA baseball game.

Noah Lewis hit a two-run single in the third inning to give the Red Riots (13-1) a 4-0 lead against the Stags (8-5).

Anthony Poole had an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Dillan Ray-Bolduc added two hits for South Portland, including a double.

Jack Mullen of Cheverus allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts in four innings.

• Before the game, Owen became the first South Portland player to be named the Maine Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. Owen also was named the SMAA Player of the Year.

FALMOUTH 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Bennett Smith pitched a five-hitter with five strikeouts for the Yachtsmen (7-5), who scored a run in the second inning and two in the third to come from behind and beat the Scots (7-7) at Falmouth.

After Robert Faucher hit a sacrifice fly in the first for Bonny Eagle, Josh Lefevre answered with an RBI single in the second. Ike Kiely hit an RBI double in the third, then scored on an error when Sam Kidder stole second.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, YARMOUTH 2: Eddie Thurston hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to lift the Raiders (12-3) over the Clippers (7-6) at Yarmouth.

Yarmouth took a 2-1 lead in the second on a two-run double by Caleb Brown.

Tucker Buzzell added two hits for Fryeburg, including an RBI single in the first.

LAKE REGION 1, GREELY 0: Cody Allen threw a two-hitter, striking out five, and Erik Christensen drove in a run with an infield single in the fifth inning as the Lakers (7-5) beat the Rangers (9-3) at Naples.

Jacob Whiting of Greely allowed two hits, striking out five.

SCARBOROUGH 3, KENNEBUNK 2: Noah Frink’s single in the seventh brought in Peter O’Brien, capping a three-run inning as the Red Storm (10-4) rallied past the Rams (7-8) at Scarborough.

Down 2-0, T.J. Liponis singled in Wyatt Plummer and later scored the tying run on a groundout by Noah Lamontagne.

David York hit a two-run double for Kennebunk in the fifth.

Jack Clark of Scarborough struck out 11.

MARSHWOOD 5, PORTLAND 0: Marshall Smaracko allowed two hits and struck out 13 over six scoreless innings, and the Hawks (9-5) scored three times in the first against the Bulldogs (7-7) at South Berwick.

Quinn McDaniel doubled twice with an RBI. Gabe Place added two hits and an RBI.

Griffin Buckley and Jacob Loranger had hits for Portland.

SACOPEE VALLEY 13, ST. DOMINIC 2: Brandon Capano had three hits and five RBI, and pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Hawks (8-6) handled the Saints (5-9) in six innings at South Hiram.

Capano hit a double, a two-run double and a game-ending three-run homer.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, WINDHAM 2: Cameron Cross hit a two-run single, and Cody Bowker and Tim Smith added an RBI single each for the Trojans (12-2), who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and defeated the Eagles (7-6) at Windham.

Luke Chessie of Thornton gave up four hits in five innings, striking out six and walking three.

Ryan Sargent and Brady Afthim hit an RBI single each for Windham.

WESTBROOK 6, DEERING 4: The Blue Blazes (3-11) erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the seventh inning to down the Rams (2-12) at Portland.

Liam Cooledge and Jack Stone hit RBI singles in the inning for Westbrook, which also took advantage of three errors.

Josh Paisley hit a solo home run in the first and finished with three RBI for Deering.

SOFTBALL

BIDDEFORD 19, PORTLAND 0: Chantelle Bouchard hit a solo home run, a two-run double and an RBI single, and Taylor Wildes added three hits and two RBI as the Tigers (9-6) cruised past the Bulldogs (5-9) in five innings at Portland.

Anna Lavigne hit a two-run single, and Renee Dutremble, Chantel Perreault, Hannah Gosselin and Jordan Coleman all had two hits and an RBI.

KENNEBUNK 15, FALMOUTH 3: Christine Jarowicz hit an RBI triple in a five-run first, and the Rams (3-10) added six in the second to take an 11-1 lead against the Yachtsmen (0-15) in five innings at Kennebunk.

Emily Houge, Isabella Real and Maddison Pike each added two RBI, and Lydia Howarth struck out eight over four innings for Kennebunk. Emily Charest had two hits for Falmouth, including a double.

SACOPEE VALLEY 8, ST. DOMINIC 4: Riley Vacchiano pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Lakyn Hink and Elyse Guptill had two hits and two RBI each for the Hawks (11-4), who broke a 3-3 tie by totaling five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from the Saints (2-10) at South Hiram.

Vacchiano added two hits and an RBI, and Nevaeh Landry had an RBI double for Sacopee.

WELLS 14, GREELY 7: Karissa Kenyon homered, drove in three runs and struck out six in four innings to lead the Warriors (6-8) past the Rangers (1-13) at Cumberland.

Mackenzie Foss added four hits and Savannah Grover had three RBI for Wells.

Hannah Johnston had two hits, and Sawyer Dusch and Lauren Carrell doubled for Greely.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 8, GARDINER 6: Ryan Baker had four goals and an assist, and Mason Parks added two goals and an assist as the Panthers (6-4) topped the Tigers (6-5) at Gardiner.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

FALMOUTH 17, BONNY EAGLE 2: Caitlyn Camelio had five goals and five assists, and the Yachtsmen (9-1) took a 15-1 halftime lead against the Scots (3-7) at Falmouth.

Jo Stucker and Emily Hamilton each added three goals with an assist for Falmouth.

Gretchen Biegel and Lexi Theberge scored for Bonny Eagle.

FREEPORT 7, WAYNFLETE 6: Margaret Perrotta finished with three goals, Savannah Tracy added two, and Molly Whelan scored 11 seconds into the second overtime as the Falcons (6-4) came from behind and edged the Flyers (4-6) at Portland.

Emily Wagg, Emi Boedeker and Jessica Connors scored two goals apiece to help Waynflete build a 6-3 halftime lead.

Allison Greuel and Perrotta scored in the final two minutes of regulation for Freeport.

GORHAM 9, MARSHWOOD 8: Celine Lawrence scored four goals and Meagan Wentworth had two as the Rams (9-1) rolled past the Hawks (5-5) at South Berwick.

Nicole Villinski and Lily Clough added goals for Gorham, which led 5-4 at halftime.

Hailey Morrill scored three times for Marshwood.

MASSABESIC 14, KENNEBUNK 8: Skylar Renaud had four goals and three assists, and the Mustangs (8-2) outscored the Rams (7-3) 7-2 in the second half at Waterboro.

Kenzy Ouellette added three goals for Massabesic.

Tiernan Connor had two goals and an assist for Kennebunk.

YARMOUTH 15, MESSALONSKEE 5: Abi Thornton scored five goals, and the Clippers (9-1) took a 13-2 halftime lead against the Eagles (4-6) at Yarmouth.

Katelyn D’Appolonia, Annabelle Lowenstein and Natalie Teare each added two goals for Yarmouth.

Abigayle Barnie scored three times and Chloe Tilley twice for Messalonskee.

PORTLAND 7, CHEVERUS 6: Isabella More scored three goals, including the winner with 1:06 remaining as the visiting Bulldogs (8-2) edged the Stags (5-4) at Portland.

Hazel Praught scored two goals, Annika More had a goal and an assist, and Chloe Kilbride also scored for Portland.

Riley O’Mara, Aisling Flaherty and Zoe Mazur each scored twice for Cheverus.

NOBLE 11, WESTBROOK 6: Ella Nason and Cassandra Chabot each scored three goals as the Knights (5-6) downed the Blue Blazes (2-7) at North Berwick.

Riley Pomerleau added two goals.

Michaela Russell led Westbrook with three goals. Kate Champagne had two and Kaitlyn Talbot also scored.

WINDHAM 12, SCARBOROUGH 5: Belle Skvorak scored five goals and Emma Yale had three as the Eagles (10-0) beat the Red Storm (0-9) at Scarborough.

Riley Beem added two goals for Windham, which led 6-1 at halftime.

Erin Stolz finished with five goals and an assist for Scarborough.

CAPE ELIZABETH 16, ST. DOMINIC 4: Tory McGrath scored five goals, Karli Chapin had four and the Capers (8-2) cruised past the Saints (7-4) at Cape Elizabeth.

Charlotte Graham added three goals.

Mia-Angelina Leslie scored twice for St. Dom’s.

SANFORD 12, EDWARD LITTLE 6: Megan O’Connell had five goals as Sanford (3-6) defeated Edward Little (1-8) at Auburn.

Valentina Drown scored three goals and Cat Works added two for the Spartans. Lauren Lapierre and Marissa Laurendeau each had a goal.

Megan Steele led the Red Eddies with five goals. Lydia Celani had another.

Share

< Previous

Next >