CUMBERLAND — Will Neleski threw a complete-game four-hitter, fanning 12, as Greely shut out Cape Elizabeth 6-0 Friday in baseball.

Harrison McFarland sparked a two-out rally in the second inning, lining a two-run single, and Jake MacDonald followed with a two-run double as Greely (10-3) jumped to a 4-0 lead and never trailed.

Brady Nolin had three hits for the Rangers, scoring three runs.

The Capers fell to 3-11.

WELLS 9, POLAND 7: Zach Carpenter had a two-run single and Matt Tufts followed with a three-run homer, his third of the season, as the Warriors (6-6) scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to open up an 8-1 lead and held off the Knights (3-11) at Wells.

Carpenter and Covy Dufort had a pair of hits for Wells.

Brady Downing had a double and triple and finished with three hits for Poland, Brycen Bell added three singles, and Gage Bachelder added a pair of hits.

CONY 4, MT. ARARAT 3: Ashton Cunningham hit a two-run single in the sixth inning that gave the Rams (9-5) a win over the Eagles (8-6) at Augusta.

Cunningham also had a single for Cony. Riley Geyer saved the game with a strikeout with a runner on second base.

Devin Tobin had a solo home run for Mt. Ararat.

MARSHWOOD 7, GORHAM 2: Trevor Chase had three hits and Connor Caverly hit an RBI triple in a five-run fifth inning to give the Hawks (10-5) a 6-0 lead in a win over the Rams (5-9) at Gorham.

Caverly pitched the final three innings, striking out six.

Quinn McDaniel added two hits, including a triple.

Gorham scored twice in the fourth behind an RBI single from Bode Meader. Trevor Loubier added three hits.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 8, OCEANSIDE 1: Gus Hunt came within one out of a no-hitter, and Nathan True had three hits and two RBI as the Eagles (3-12) beat the Mariners (4-11) at Newcastle.

Hunt gave up a single to Caleb Powell with two outs in the seventh. He allowed two walks and struck out eight.

Quincy Perry added a double for Lincoln, which took advantage of six errors.

Karl Ilvonen allowed only one earned run in six innings on six hits, striking out three for the Mariners.

TRAIP ACADEMY 14, WAYNFLETE/NYA 0: The Rangers (9-6) scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to roll past Waynflete/NYA (2-9) in five innings at Kittery.

Tyler Apodaca struck out 10 and allowed three hits in a complete game for Traip.

Henry Miller, Trevor Fournier, Teddy Driscoll and Ryan Perkins each scored twice in the fourth.

Anders Jonsson had two hits for Waynflete.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, BELFAST 0: Luke Anderson tossed a one-hitter to lead the Eagles (7-8) over the Lions (8-7) at South China.

LACROSSE

WAYNFLETE 24, CHEVERUS 6: Zane Moorhead scored six goals and Harry Millspaugh had two goals and nine assists as the Flyers (8-2) beat the Stags (2-8) at Portland.

Mitchell Adams scored four goals and Owen Anderson chipped in with three for Waynflete, which led 18-3 at halftime.

Ethan Hammond and Jacob Sargent each scored twice for Cheverus.

BONNY EAGLE 18, LAKE REGION 2: Griffin Madore and Dylan Cobbett scored four goals apiece as the Scots (9-1) powered to an 8-0 halftime advantage and easily handled the Lakers (5-5) at Standish.

Tyler Williams and Max Zagadlo each had three goals for Bonny Eagle, and Alex Dyer and Johnathan Merrill each scored a pair of goals.

Cole Sullivan turned aside 12 shots for the Scots.

Nate Bragdon-Clements scored both goals for Lake Region.

MESSALONSKEE 16, BREWER 3: Josh Languet and Cooper Doucette each scored four goals to pace the Eagles (9-2) over the Witches (1-10) at Oakland.

Luke Buck and Wade Carter each had three goals for, and Gavin MacDonald and Cameron Goff got one apiece. Ben Lamontagne and Ian McCurdy combined to make seven saves.

Cole Drummond, Kody Doak and Jake Parker scored for Brewer. Jake Parker and Caleb Seymour combined to make nine saves.

