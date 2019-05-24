TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton still has discomfort in his ailing left knee, and shortstop Didi Gregorius planned to start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment that Saturday that has him returning to the big league team by mid-June.

Paxton allowed one hit in four innings and struck out seven against Detroit in extended spring training Friday. He has not pitched for the Yankees since May 3.

“I felt it a little bit, but I still was able to make my pitches, which is what I wanted to see,” Paxton said.

Paxton had a cortisone shot on May 4.

“If I come in tomorrow with more pain than I had walking in today, then we’ll have to do something,” Paxton said. “But, if I come in tomorrow and it feels the same as it did walking in today, then that’s just how I’m going to have to pitch for right now.”

The 30-year-old left-hander, 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven starts, is among three Yankees starting pitchers on the injured list, joined by ace Luis Severino (right shoulder inflammation) and CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation).

Gregorius, coming back from Tommy John surgery last Oct. 17, was the designated hitter Friday in his fourth and final extended spring training game. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment Saturday night with Class A Tampa. Position players can spent up to 20 days on a rehab assignment.

“My timing is not there yet,” Gregorius said of his hitting. “But defensively I’m good. Arm and everything feels good.”

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki got nine plate appearances in his first simulated game since reinjuring his left calf. He has not played for the Yankees since April 3.

Tulowitzki could start a rehab assignment next week. He continued taking grounders at shortstop, third and second, where he worked on turning double plays.

BLUE JAYS: Prospect Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was brought up by Toronto and set to make his major league debut against San Diego.

Biggio was in the lineup to bat eighth and play second base, the position where his father won four Gold Glove awards playing for Houston. The elder Biggio is in Toronto to attend his son’s debut.

Biggio was one of four players to join the Blue Jays on Friday. Toronto recalled infielder/outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and left-hander Thomas Pannone from Triple-A, and added lefty Zac Rosscup, who was claimed on waivers from Seattle on Thursday.

PADRES: Canadian slugging prospect Josh Naylor was called up for his major league debut for a rare interleague series at Toronto.

Naylor is from Mississauga, Ontario, about an hour away from Toronto. He was promoted by San Diego on Friday and was set to bat sixth as the designated hitter.

He is one of two Canadian youngsters playing for the Padres this weekend. Right-hander Cal Quantrill, the son of former big league pitcher Paul Quantrill, is set to start Saturday.

METS: Ervin Santana has agreed to a minor league contract with the Mets pending a successful physical and will report to the team’s spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Santana became a free agent on April 29, three days after he was designated for release by the Chicago White Sox, who signed him for a $4.3 million salary this year.

A two-time All-Star, the 36-year-old right-hander was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts.

