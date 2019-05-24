CLEVELAND — Roberto Perez’s crawling infield single scored Francisco Lindor with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Indians snapped a season-high, four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

With the bases loaded, Perez, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, hit a slow roller off José Alvarado (0-4) that third baseman Daniel Robertson charged but couldn’t field with his bare hand.

Alvarado then walked Jake Bauers to force in Carlos Santana, giving the Indians a 3-1 lead. Alvarado, who replaced Cy Young winner Blake Snell in the seventh, walked three in the eighth.

A.J. Cole (2-1) struck out the side in the eighth and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his 13th save in 13 tries.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber matched Snell for five innings with his second straight dominant outing by striking out 10 in five innings.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 9, METS 8: JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera also connected as visiting Detroit ended a nine-game losing streak.

In a back-and-forth slugfest between two teams swept by lowly Miami within the past week, Detroit blew an early 4-0 lead and later rallied three times from one-run deficits.

New York hit five home runs on a windy night at Citi Field, including a tie-breaking shot by pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr off winner Buck Farmer (3-3) in his first plate appearance with the Mets.

Amed Rosario, Adeiny Hechavarria, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos also went deep for New York.

PADRES 6, BLUE JAYS 3: Hunter Renfroe hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the eighth inning, Greg Garcia and Austin Hedges also went deep, and visiting San Diego won its fourth straight.

Toronto became the first team to start two players with Hall of Fame fathers after calling up Cavan Biggio – son of Craig – for his big league debut. Biggio started at second and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at third.

Renfroe snapped a 3-3 tie by homering on an 0-2 pitch from right-hander Daniel Hudson (3-2). It was his 12th home run of the season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 6, CUBS 5: Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Cubs reliever Steve Cishek, rallying visiting Cincinnati.

Joey Votto drew a leadoff walk from Cishek (1-2) and Suarez hit the next pitch for his 14th home run.

Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for the Reds after missing two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant also went deep to help Chicago take an early 4-0 lead.

The NL Central-leading Cubs have lost 3 of 4 to the last-place Reds this season.

Pinch-hitter Willson Contreras singled home Rizzo in the eighth to put Chicago ahead 5-4. Jesse Winker’s double off Brad Brach in the Reds seventh tied it at 4.

DODGERS 10, PIRATES 2: David Freese hit a grand slam off opener Michael Feliz and Cody Bellinger added his 18th homer, helping Los Angeles win at Pittsburgh.

The Pirates gave Feliz his first major league start in 157 career appearances in an effort to address their injury-riddled starting rotation. The move backfired. Feliz recorded just one out and exited after Freese sent a pitch into the first row of seats in right-center field for his fourth homer of the season and third career grand slam.

Bellinger, whose 45-game on-base streak ended Wednesday, kick-started another one by hitting a two-run shot in seventh off Geoff Hartlieb. By then the Dodgers had things well in hand. Bellinger finished 1 for 5, and his major league-leading batting average dipped to .389.

Walker Buehler (5-1) cruised after being given the early cushion. Buehler worked six innings, allowing one run and five hits.

BRAVES 5, CARDINALS 2: Dansby Swanson homered twice and Freddie Freeman also connected, helping Mike Foltynewicz and Atlanta win at St. Louis..

Swanson drove Miles Mikolas’ first pitch of the sixth inning over the wall in left, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Freeman then hit his 13th homer, giving Atlanta its third set of back-to-back homers this season.

NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 10: Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and host Washington snapped a five-game losing streak by rallying to beat Miami.

Soto’s three-run blast off Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero was his eighth homer of the season and put the Nationals ahead for the first time at 11-9. Adams provided insurance with his fourth homer of the season, and 100th of his career.

