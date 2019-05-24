Boston Red Sox infielders Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia are scheduled to play with the Portland Sea Dogs this weekend at Hadlock Field as part of injury rehab assignments.

Also, Red Sox pitcher Brian Johnson is scheduled to have an injury rehab start on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Holt, who has been on the injured list since April 6, is scheduled to play tonight. Pedroia, in his second rehab stint with the Sea Dogs this season, is expected to play Friday through Sunday. Pedroia was 4-for-16 in five games with Portland from May 2-9.

Johnson pitched on Tuesday for the Sea Dogs in Trenton, allowing three unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings. He has been on the injured list since April 6 with elbow inflammation.

The Sea Dogs open a four-games series with Altoona at 6 p.m. Games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will start at 1 p.m.

