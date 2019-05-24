FALMOUTH — Garrett Tracy threw a no-hitter, and Ike Kiely and Sam Kidder homered as Falmouth rolled to a 15-0 win over Sanford in a Class A South baseball game stopped after five innings Saturday because of the mercy rule.

Tracy, a senior right-hander, walked two and struck out seven.

Kiely hit a two-run shot in the first inning, and Kidder added a three-run homer in the fourth.

Sam Manganello added three runs and three RBI for Falmouth (8-5), which scored seven times in the second to take an 11-0 lead.

Sanford dropped to 4-11.

DEERING 6, CHEVERUS 3: Trejyn Fletcher had a two-run homer and two doubles among his four hits and scored four runs, leading the Rams (3-12) to a win over the Stags (8-6) at Cheverus.

Michael Jones added two hits for Deering, while Luke Hill pitched a complete game.

Cheverus was led by Nathaniel Lapoint and Nate Rogers with two hits apiece.

SOUTH PORTLAND 10, WESTBROOK 0: Noah Lewis drove in three runs and Anthony Perron scored three times as the Red Riots (14-1) won a five-inning game against the Blue Blazes (3-12) in South Portland.

Gus Lappin held Westbrook to three hits and one walk.

GREELY 2, WELLS 0: Nick Butler singled home Evan Wyman and Joe Cimino in the third inning, and Connor Sullivan pitched a five-hitter as the Rangers (11-3) beat the Warriors (6-7) in Cumberland.

Sullivan struck out two and walked four.

Tyler Carpenter went the distance for Wells, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six.

Tyler Bridge had two hits, including a double, for the Warriors.

SOFTBALL

NOBLE 3, BONNY EAGLE 2: Lexi Volinsky hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and power the Knights (13-2) past the Scots (9-7) in North Berwick.

Raegan Kelly pitched a complete game for Noble, allowing seven hits.

Kailee Cummings struck out five for Bonny Eagle, which took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Morgan Drinkwater scored on a passed ball.

The Scots got a run in the sixth when Arianna Mejias scored on an error.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

BIDDEFORD 20, NOBLE 7: Abby Allen scored seven goals to lead the Tigers (8-2) to a win over the Knights (5-7) in North Berwick.

Brooke Reissfelder and Megan Mourmouras added four goals apiece. Kairlye McQueen netted two goals, and Paige Laverriere registered a goal and an assist.

Ella Carlton tallied twice for Noble.

