FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Na settled for a 1-under 69 a day after going low at Colonial again, taking a two-shot lead Saturday over a group that included Jordan Spieth and the 2003 U.S. Open champion, Jim Furyk.

Na recovered from a double bogey at the par-5 11th that cost him the lead, steadying himself over the final seven holes to reach 9 under. His 62 in the second round was his third at least that low over a span of six rounds at Colonial.

Spieth and Furyk, winless since 2015, both shot 68 and were among the group at 7 under with C.T. Pan, who was tied with Na before bogeys on the final two holes. Pan settled for a 68 as well.

The first-round leader, Tony Finau (71), fell into the group at 7 under with a bogey on 18 after hitting his driver into the water.

LPGA: Bronte Law birdied the par-4 18th for a 4-under 67 and a share of the lead in the Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg, Virginia, for the third straight round.

Nasa Hataoka matched Law at 13-under 200, rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with an eagle on the par-5 15th in a 65. Hataoka won the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California, in late March for her third Tour title.

CHAMPIONS: Defending champion Paul Broadhurst waited out two storm delays to shoot a bogey-free third round at Pittsford, New York, and open a two-shot lead over Retief Goosen at the Senior PGA Championship.

The breaks in play didn’t affect Broadhurst, a 53-year-old from England who finished with a 3-under 67 and moved to 6-under 204. Broadhurst hasn’t bogeyed in 38 consecutive holes.

EUROPEAN: Bernd Wiesberger of Austria bogeyed three of the final 10 holes in the third round but still led the Made in Denmark event by one shot over Robert MacIntyre of Scotland at Farso, Denmark.

Seeking a fifth Tour title, Wiesberger started the day at 5 under and climbed to 9 under after eight holes. Bogeys on either side of the turn set him back before he reeled off three consecutive birdies on Nos. 12-14 to go to 10 under.

