Ayden Eickhoff of Bates finished second in the 1,500-meter run to lead six athletes from Maine colleges earning All-America distinction by finishing in the top eight Saturday at the NCAA Division III track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Eickhoff, who now has six All-America honors, finished with a time of 4 minutes, 30.73 seconds.

The five others were Adela Kalilwa of Southern Maine, triple jump, third place, 40 feet, 6.25 inches; Sage Bailin of Colby, 400-meter hurdles, third, 51.94 seconds; Sophie Stokes Cerkvenik of Colby, 100 hurdles, sixth place, 14.09 seconds; Zachariah Hoyle of Southern Maine, 800-meter run, sixth, 1 minute, 53.05 seconds; Ben Musese of Southern Maine, seventh, triple jump, 49 feet, 3.75 inches.

Kalilwa, who was in fifth in the long jump Thursday, set school records in both her events.

Grace Cowles of Yarmouth, who competed for Wellesley, was sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10 minute, 59.42 seconds.

John Rex of Bates also competed, placing 15th in the hammer throw with a mark 176 feet, 8 inches.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mark Stone scored his tournament-leading eighth goal, Matt Murray made 39 saves and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 at Bratislava, Slovakia, to advance to face Finland in the final.

In the first semifinal, Marko Anttila scored midway through the third period in Finland’s 1-0 victory over Russia.

SOCCER

SCOTLAND: Celtic wrapped up its third domestic title for an unprecedented third straight season by beating Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final at Glasgow, Scotland.

Having already won the league and League Cup titles, Celtic rallied with two goals from striker Odsonne Edouard.

SPAIN: Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final at Seville, Spain, denying Lionel Messi the chance to lead his team to a fifth consecutive domestic cup title.

MLS: Wayne Rooney converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to give D.C. United to a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

TENNIS

LYON OPEN: French veteran Benoit Paire denied Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime his first ATP title in a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the final in France.

It’s the second clay-court title in two months for the 51st-ranked Paire, who also raised the trophy in Marrakech, Morocco, in April.

INTERNATIONAUX DE STRASBOURG: Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska beat Caroline Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) to win in France in the longest final of the WTA season – 2 hours, 58 minutes.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Richard Carapaz of Ecuador won the grueling 14th stage at Courmayeur, Italy, to move into the overall lead.

Carapaz, who rides for Movistar, attacked late in the 81-mile route from Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur in the Valle d’Aosta region near the French border.

RUGBY

LONDON SEVENS: The United States, Fiji, and New Zealand qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after making the quarterfinals at London.

The top four from the ongoing sevens world series automatically qualify, and the leading three guaranteed their berths.

