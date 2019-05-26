HOUSTON — In need of length after the Boston Red Sox bullpen had to throw 8 1/3 innings Saturday night, left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was recalled Sunday from the Portland Sea Dogs.

Hernandez, 22, impressed during spring training and again in his major league debut in April, when he struck out four over 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

Hernandez has a 4.65 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 25 walks in 31 innings with Portland this year.

Colten Brewer, who threw 2 1/3 innings Saturday and has a 5.32 ERA this year, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room.

• David Price (illness) could start Tuesday or Wednesday against Cleveland after lasting just three batters and 15 pitches before leaving Saturday’s start against Houston.

• Brock Holt (shoulder) went through a full workout and likely will be activated Monday for a game against Cleveland.

GIANTS: Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, made his major league debut Saturday, going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a hit by pitch. But he came back Sunday to collect the first three hits of his career.

Drafted by Baltimore in the 14th round in 2013, he was acquired by the Giants in March. Now 28, he spent seven seasons in the minor leagues.

He was hitting .316 with a 1.090 OPS and 12 homers for Triple-A Sacramento this season.

Asked if his grandfather would attend any games to see him play, Mike Yastrzemski said Carl “is not much of a traveler.”

TIGERS: Detroit sent left-hander Gregory Soto to Triple-A Toledo and called up left-hander Matt Hall.

YANKEES: Left-hander James Paxton and shortstop Didi Gregorius are closing in on their returns, and right-hander Jake Barrett is heading to the injured list.

Paxton, 30, has had discomfort in his left knee but is on track to rejoin the rotation this week.

PADRES: Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack was scratched from his start at Toronto because of a stiff neck and is expected to throw Wednesday instead.

CUBS: Kris Bryant left the game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward in the sixth inning. Bryant was hit in the head/neck area.

