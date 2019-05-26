MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff allowed a solo homer but was otherwise perfect over eight innings, Christian Yelich hit his NL-leading 21st home run and the Milwaukee Brewers went deep five times Sunday in a 9-1 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Woodruff (7-1) retired his first 15 batters before Andrew Knapp opened the sixth with his first homer.

Woodruff struck out a career-high 10, including the final batter in each of his innings while matching a career high with 24 outs – a mark he set in his previous outing against Atlanta. Woodruff has won 6 of 8 starts since his only loss April 10.

Woodruff also drove in two runs with a single and double, raising his average to .370.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 6: Howie Kendrick hit his eighth homer, drove in three runs and finished with three hits as Washington won at home.

Brian Dozier doubled in two during Washington’s four-run rally with two outs in Caleb Smith’s third and final inning, his shortest outing of the year.

DODGERS 11, PIRATES 7: Justin Turner had five hits after taking a day off, Joc Pederson homered during a six-run sixth inning that featured consecutive bases-loaded plunkings and Los Angeles won at Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.

Matt Beaty had four RBI and Corey Seager drove in two for the Dodgers, who got five innings of three-run ball from Kenta Maeda (6-2) in his return from the injured list. Los Angeles has won 9 of 11.

REDS 10, CUBS 2: Nick Senzel had three hits, scored four times and cut down a runner at the plate, helping Cincinnati win at Chicago.

Led by Senzel, the top third of the lineup collected seven of the Reds’ season-high 17 hits. Joey Votto singled twice in his third consecutive multihit game, and Eugenio Suarez finished with two hits and three RBI.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, GIANTS 2: Ketel Marte homered for the third time in three games, Eduardo Escobar had three hits, and Arizona tied a franchise record for scoring in a three-game series, finishing a sweep at San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks outscored the Giants 34-8 in the series, matching a franchise mark set at home Sept. 12-14, 2016, against Colorado. It eclipsed the previous mark for a three-game road series – 32 against the Rockies on June 3-5, 2014.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 3: Brian McCann drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning and Atlanta rallied for a win at St. Louis.

Atlanta, which scored three runs in the ninth to tie it, has won 12 of 16 and captured its fifth successive series by winning 2 of 3 from St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, INDIANS 3: Austin Meadows led off the game with a home run and was 4 for 4 with three RBI, leading Tampa Bay at Cleveland.

Tampa Bay (31-19) is a season-high 12 games over .500 after taking 3 of 4 in the series.

TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 0: Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler hit three-run homers at Minneapolis as Minnesota completed a sweep.

Odorizzi (7-2) won his seventh straight decision and finished without allowing a run for the fifth time in his past six starts. He combined with four relievers for Minnesota’s sixth shutout of the season.

ROYALS 8, YANKEES 7: Whit Merrifield hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and Kansas City won at home despite blowing a six-run lead.

Merrifield hit a sharp, two-out grounder toward third baseman Gio Urshela with speedster Billy Hamilton at second. The ball skipped over the head of Urshela – considered a strong defender at third – giving Hamilton time to race home. Hamilton had walked against Josh Holder (3-2) and stolen second to set up the play.

ATHLETICS 7, MARINERS 1: Matt Chapman homered for the second consecutive day, Josh Phegley also went deep and had three RBI, and Oakland took its ninth straight, winning at home to complete a three-game sweep.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 6: Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun scored on wild pitches in a six-run seventh inning that gave Los Angeles a comeback at Anaheim, California.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 4, TIGERS 3: Zack Wheeler pitched into the eighth inning and New York won at home for its sixth win in seven games.

BLUE JAYS 10, PADRES 1: Cavan Biggio had three hits, including his first career home run, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits and homered for the third straight game, and Toronto won at home to avoid a three-game sweep.

ROCKIES 8, ORIOLES 7: Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, pitcher German Marquez tripled and drove in three runs, and Colorado scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning at Denver.

Share

< Previous

Next >