AUTO RACING

Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his championship lead over his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton struggled the latter stages and was under constant pressure from Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

But Verstappen had earlier picked up a five-second time penalty. So even though he finished just behind Hamilton, Verstappen was fourth overall behind Bottas in third and Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari in second.

OXFORD PLAINS: Ryan Robbins gained his first victory of the season Saturday night in the Super Late Model competition. Robbins jumped out early and led all 50 laps, easily outrunning T.J. Brackett to the checkered flag. Kurt Hewins edged Matt Dufault in the Street Stock feature by inches to culminate a side-by-side battle over the second half of the race. Hewins, on the outside, hung on to win just about sideways across the finish line. Alex Mowatt raced to an impressive victory in the 20-lap main event for four-cylinder Bandits racers, Charlie Hall prevailed in the 20-lap Figure 8 race and Maddy Herrick won the Rookie division feature.

COLLEGES

MEN’S LACROSSE: Amherst College, coached by Jon Thompson, a Freeport native and former Colby coach, lost to Cabrini 16-12 in the NCAA Division III championship game at Philadelphia.

The Mammoths finished with an 18-4 record.

MEN’S TENNIS: Jerry Jiang and Grant Urken of Bowdoin won the NCAA Division III doubles championship, defeating Noah Lilienthal and Adrian Roji of Wesleyan 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Brindi Griffin and Grace Griffin each scored three goals, and Maryland won its 14th national championship with a 12-10 victory against Boston College at Baltimore.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Finland won the gold medal by beating Canada 3-1 in the final at Bratislava, Slovakia.

Marko Anttila’s second goal of the game broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period as the Finns defeated Canada for the second time at the tournament. Harri Pesonen added a goal with five minutes to play.

SOCCER

HALL OF FAME: Retired forward Abby Wambach and the former U.S. Soccer Federation president, Sunil Gulati, were chosen for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

They will be inducted Sept. 21 at Frisco, Texas.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Dario Cataldo of Italy won the 15th stage at Como, Italy.

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador increased his overall lead from seven to 47 seconds over Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, who had to borrow a teammate’s bike during the race. Roglic then crashed near the end, hitting a barrier on a turn during the descent, and crossed the line with cuts on his face around 50 seconds behind Cataldo.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >