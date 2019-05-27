LEWISTON — Falmouth senior Nick Forester and Kennebunk junior Grace Campanella each won semifinal matches Monday morning to advance to the afternoon finals of the Maine Principals’ Association singles state tournament.

Both are seeded first and attempting to win a second consecutive state title.

Forester beat No. 4 Waynflete senior Thorne Kieffer 6-1, 6-3 and will face No. 2 seed Thornton Academy senior Dariy Vykhodtsev, a 6-4, 6-0 winner over unseeded Yarmouth freshman Archie McDonough.

Campanella continued her streak of tournament shutouts with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Danish exchange student Regitze Jacobsen, the No. 5 seed from Mt. Desert Island. In the other semifinal, another foreign exchange student, No. 2 Elene Imnaishvili of Bangor, held off No. 6 Morgan Warner, a Waynflete sophomore, 6-4, 6-4.

Imnaishvili hails from the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

The finals are scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Wallach Tennis Center on the campus of Bates College. Campanella is attempting to become the first player since Falmouth’s Brian Patterson in 1995 to win the state singles tournament without dropping a game.

Patterson went on to play at Notre Dame and on the professional tour.

