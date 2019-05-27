Laurier “Larry” T. Raymond Jr., a former Lewiston mayor whose 2002 letter to Somali elders asking them to slow their arrival to the city touched off a firestorm of national attention, has died.

Raymond died Saturday at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, according to an obituary provided by the funeral home handling his visitation services. He was 87.

A practicing attorney for 61 years, Raymond also served as the Androscoggin County attorney from 1960 to 1965 and Judge of Probate from 1965 to 1998, his obituary said. He was active in many civic and community organizations throughout his career.

But it was his stint as Lewiston mayor – a largely ceremonial position in 2002 – that brought Raymond into the national spotlight. He made nationwide headlines, including coverage in The New York Times and The Washington Post, when he penned an open letter to the Somali-American community saying that a rapid influx of Somali refugees was overwhelming city services.

According to an October 2002 Washington Post article, about 1,500 Somali refugees had arrived in Lewiston in a relatively short period, including about 300 between Memorial Day and Labor Day of that year, stressing the city’s General Assistance and school budgets. Lewiston’s population at the time was about 35,000, it said.

“This large number of new arrivals cannot continue without negative results for all,” Raymond wrote in his letter. “The Somali community must exercise some discipline and reduce the stress on our limited finances and our generosity.”

At the time, city officials defended the letter as a sincere plea from the mayor of a city that had been taxed to its limits by a rapid influx of new residents who were all seeking local government assistance. However, it was perceived by some members of both pro- and anti-immigration groups as being racially motivated.

According to news reports from the time, the letter angered many community leaders and residents, prompting some to speak out against Raymond, while others defended him.

A small group of white supremacists held a demonstration in support of Raymond in Lewiston in early 2003, which sparked a much larger counterdemonstration at Bates College involving about 4,000 people critical of his letter.

A documentary film about the incident called “The Letter: An American Town and the ‘Somali Invasion,'” was released to critical acclaim in 2003.

According to Raymond’s obituary, he is survived by his wife, Pauline; his children, Susan Geismar, L. Thomas Raymond III and Martha Venter; son-in-law J. Christopher Turner; stepson John St. Germain; eight grandchildren; one stepgranddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St. in Lewiston, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, it said. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the upper church of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 122 Ash St. in Lewiston. Burial and committal prayers will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, in Lewiston.

Condolences and donations may be given online at albert-burpee.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: