CAPE ELIZABETH — Kathryne Clay hit a walk-off double that drove in Anna Cornell as the Cape Elizabeth softball team earned a 3-2 win over Gray-New Gloucester on Monday.

Jessica Robicheaw earned the win for the Capers (13-2), allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out five in a complete game.

Lydia Espling had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester (6-8).

YORK 14, POLAND 5: Hannah Gennaro had two doubles, while Elly Bourgoine and Emily Rainforth both had three singles as the Wildcats (12-2) beat the Knights (9-6-1) in Poland.

Chloe Tufts had a triple, while Kailyn Eskuri and Kaylin O’Leary each had an RBI double for Poland.

NOBLE 6, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Kassidy Lessard’s two-run single in the top of the first gave the Knights (14-2) a quick 2-0 lead in their win over the Red Riots (10-6) in South Portland.

South Portland scored on a triple by Chloe Grant and a single by Elise Connors in the seventh.

Raegan Kelly, who pitched a five-hitter, and Lessard each had two hits for Noble.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, WELLS 2: Tina LeBlanc doubled home a run, and Madison McIntyre singled home two more, as the Raiders (13-2) broke open a scoreless game with six runs in the bottom of the third against the Warriors (8-8) in Fryeburg.

Emilia DeSanctis pitched a complete game for Fryeburg, giving up nine hits and two walks while strking out 10. Camden Jones finished with three hits, and LeBlanc two, for the Raiders.

Karissa Kenyon led the Warriors with two hits and a run scored.

LAKE REGION 5, GREELY 1: Haley Fernald struck out seven batters and pitched the Lakers (7-7) to victory over the Rangers (1-15) in Cumberland.

Lake Region pulled away with a four-run third inning to go up 5-0. Brooke Harriman, Sadie Tirrell and Delaney Meserve each drove in a run in the inning.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

PORTLAND 16, BONNY EAGLE 11: Chloe Kilbride and Isabella More scored four goals each as the Bulldogs (9-2) beat the Scots (3-8) in Standish.

Annika More added three goals and three assists for Portland, while Hazel Praught had a pair of goals.

Lexi Theberge and Allie Carpine scored four times each for Bonny Eagle.

BASEBALL

SCARBOROUGH 2, PORTLAND 1: Wyatt Plummer and T.J. Liponis both singled, advanced on an error and scored on ground balls as the Red Storm (11-4) broke a scoreless tie against the Bulldogs (7-8) with two runs during the sixth inning in Portland.

Portland pulled within a run in the bottom of the seventh when Griffin Buckley plated Ben Sawyer with a one-out double. Cole Walker followed with a walk, but Red Storm pitcher Nick Thompson retired the next two Bulldogs to preserve the win.

LAKE REGION 2, GREELY 1: Erik Christiansen scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a wild pitch and the Lakers (8-6) defeated the Rangers (11-4) in Cumberland.

Greely took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Joe Cimino that scored Harry McFarland. Lake Region tied it in the fifth when Isaac Holland scored on an error.

Ryan Walker earned the win, allowing three hits and walking three while striking out two in seven innings.

Jacob Whiting took the loss, allowing two unearned runs, two hits and walking three with 12 strikeouts in a complete game.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, FALMOUTH 2: Luke Chessie, Nick Griffin and Cam Seymour combined to hold the Yachtsmen (8-6) to two hits and Cameron Cross had two hits and an RBI to lead the Trojans (14-2) to a win in Falmouth.

The Golden Trojans took a 3-0 first inning lead behind an infield single, an RBI groundout and an RBI single from Cross.

The Yachtsmen got two runs back in the second, as one scored on an error before Jackson Quinn’s RBI single cut the deficit to 3-2.

Falmouth had a great chance to draw even in the sixth, putting runners at the corners with one out, but Garrett Tracy popped up a bunt with a runner moving and it resulted in an inning-ending double play.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Ryan Oberholtzer doubled to drive in Charlie Carver, and then came home on Mike Mackenzie’s single, as the Capers (4-11) scored twice in the second inning on their way to a win over the Patriots (2-12) in Cape Elizabeth.

Oberholtzer also earned the win, holding the Patriots to five hits and one unearned run over seven innings, while striking out seven and walking four.

Cooper Winslow singled and scored on Cameron Andrews’ grounder for a 1-0 Patriots’ lead in the top of the first.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

GREELY 13, YARMOUTH 5: Ethan Fraser scored eight goals and assisted on a ninth, lifting the Rangers (9-2) to a win over the Clippers (7-4) in Cumberland.

Fraser scored three of his goals as Greely opened a 5-3 lead in the first half.

Andrew Lawrence added three goals and three assists, while Schuyler Wetmore added two goals and three assists for Greely. Anders Corey scored twice for the Clippers.

