NEW YORK — Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Gary Sanchez homered, Manny Machado was booed and greeted with chants of “Over-rated!” in his first visit to New York since free agency and the Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 Monday for their eighth win in nine games.

Matt Strahm (2-4) struck out a career-high 10 in six innings but wasted a 2-0 lead in the Yankees’ three-run second.

Frazier tied it with his 10th homer, Gio Urshela walked and Gardner hit a two-out drive over the right-field short porch, leading Strahm to slam his glove against a thigh in anger.

San Diego became the last opposing team to play at new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009, and quickly gained firsthand knowledge of its homer-friendly dimensions. Sanchez added his 16th homer off Craig Stammen in a two-run eighth, also over the short porch.

Machado was interested in playing for the Bronx Bombers after becoming a free agent last fall and dined with Yankees officials in December, but New York did not pursue him to play third base. Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year contract with the Padres in late February.

He went 1 for 4. New York’s third basemen have 30 RBIs this year, four more than Machado.

ASTROS 6, CUBS 5: Gerrit Cole tied a season high with 12 strikeouts in six solid innings and Houston reached Cole Hamels early and held on to win at home..

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer in the first inning, but Cole (5-5) dominated after that, allowing two singles and striking out 10 over the next five innings.

Playing without injured stars Jose Altuve and George Springer, and Carlos Correa, who got a day off, the Astros cut the deficit to one in the second and scored five times off Hamels (4-1) in the third to take a 6-2 lead.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 3: Yonny Chirinos was pulled after five no-hit innings and Tampa Bay beat visiting Toronto.

Chirinos (6-1) made his 11th appearance and fifth start this season. Oliver Drake relieved to begin the sixth and gave up a leadoff single to Luke Maile.

Austin Meadows homered and drove in three runs for the Rays.

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 3: Renato Nunez and Jonathan Villar homered, and Baltimore benefited from several miscues to win at home.

In a matchup between two struggling teams, the Orioles prevailed because of the long ball and a throwing error by shortstop Ronny Rodriguez that produced two unearned runs.

Nunez hit a two-run homer off Daniel Norris (2-3) and Villar added a solo shot against Victor Alcantara in the seventh, sending Baltimore to its third win in 14 games.

Despite the victory, the Orioles still own the worst record in the AL at 17-37 and the poorest home mark in the majors at 7-19.

Detroit has dropped 12 of 13.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 5: Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley homered off former Oakland starter Trevor Cahill and the host Athletics rolled to their 10th straight win.

Profar tied the game with a two-run homer in the fourth against Cahill (2-5), and Phegley gave the A’s the lead for good with a leadoff shot in the fifth. Stephen Piscotty added a two-run single that inning to help Oakland to its first 10-game winning streak since 2006, with a caveat.

The A’s had a suspended game in the middle of this streak on May 19 at Detroit. Oakland is leading that game 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh and if the A’s hold on and win when it’s resumed Sept. 6, the streak will be at 11 games. If the Tigers rally to win, this current streak will officially only be considered a seven-gamer.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2: Jose Urena pitched seven solid innings, Washington’s bullpen blew another lead behind ace Max Scherzer and visiting Miami avoided a four-game sweep.

After Scherzer went six innings and left leading 2-1, Tanner Rainey allowed the tying run in the seventh for the Nationals’ 11th blown save, matching the Chicago Cubs for most in the majors.

Kyle Barraclough (1-2) then allowed Miguel Rojas’ go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Nationals loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but could not push the tying run across against the relief duo Nick Anderson and Adam Conley. Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 10th save, dropping Washington to 22-32.

PIRATES 8, REDS 5: Bryan Reynolds hit a tie-breaking two-run triple in a four-run eighth inning, and the Pirates won at Cincinnati in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Reynolds’ one-out liner off David Hernandez (1-3) got into the gap in left-center and drove in Cole Tucker and Adam Frazier. Starling Marte followed with a shot to center for his sixth homer, lifting Pittsburgh to an 8-4 lead.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Raimel Tapia singled in the winning run in the 11th inning to give host Colorado another dramatic victory.

It was Colorado’s third walk-off win in four games. The Rockies won 2 of 3 over the weekend against Baltimore in their final at-bat.

NOTES

YANKEES: Left-hander James Paxton is likely to rejoin the rotation on Wednesday against San Diego, followed by CC Sabathia this weekend against Boston.

On a day of updates for many of the Yankees’ 15 players on the injured list, reliever Dellin Betances threw his first bullpen session Monday and ace Luis Severino said he planned to throw on flat ground Tuesday.

Paxton has not pitched for the Yankees since May 3 because of left knee inflammation that required a cortisone shot May 4. He felt sore after a 55-pitch, four-inning outing Friday at extended spring training, then threw a bullpen session Sunday.

“It felt the best that it’s felt since going on the IL,” Paxton said.

Eighteen Yankees have made a total of 20 stints on the IL, close to last year’s total of 20 players making 23 trips to the list.

ROCKIES: Outfielder Charlie Blackmon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right calf.

DIAMONDBACKS: The Arizona Diamondbacks have put right-hander Luke Weaver on the 10-day injured list with forearm tightness.

TRADE: The Baltimore Orioles traded right-hander Yefry Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named or cash.

Share

< Previous

Next >