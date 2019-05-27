COLLEGES

Matt Moore scored four goals and Virginia won its sixth NCAA lacrosse championship, beating defending champion Yale 13-9 in the national title game Monday at Philadelphia.

Michael Kraus added three goals and Alex Rode made 13 saves for the Cavaliers (17-3), who stifled Yale’s high-powered attack to dethrone the Bulldogs in front of 31,528 fans at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Many of the spectators were wearing Virginia orange, cheering loudly as the Cavaliers took home their first championship since 2011. They previously won in 1972, 1999, 2003 and 2006.

Matt Brandau led the Bulldogs (15-4) with three goals, including one with 4:30 left that gave them the record for most goals in a single NCAA tournament. Yale finished with 68 goals across four NCAA tourney games.

BASEBALL: Pac-12 champion UCLA won each of its series for the first time in program history, didn’t lose a midweek game and ended the regular season on a 10-game winning streak.

The Bruins (47-8) were rewarded for their remarkable consistency with the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The No. 2 seed is Vanderbilt (49-10), which has won 22 of its last 23 games and is the first team to sweep the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships since it did so in 2007.

Behind UCLA and Vanderbilt are Georgia Tech (41-17), Georgia (44-15), Arkansas (41-17), Mississippi State (46-13), Louisville (43-15) and Texas Tech (39-17).

The top eight seeds play at home for super regionals if they win their regionals.

Florida State’s at-large bid comes in Coach Mike Martin’s final season before he retires. Martin, whose 2,023 wins are the most by any coach in any NCAA sport, has made it to the national tournament in all 40 of his seasons at the helm.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa is back in the English Premier League after a three-year absence – and will be at least 170 million pounds ($215 million) richer – after beating Derby 2-1 in the League Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

The playoff final is the most lucrative one-off match in world soccer, with accounting firm Deloitte valuing promotion at $215 million because of prize money as well as broadcast and commercial revenue from being in the Premier League.

UNDER-20: Sebastian Soto scored a pair of goals, and the United States beat Nigeria 2-0 in the Under-20 World Cup at Bielsko Biala, Poland, to rebound from an opening loss to Ukraine.

The Americans play Qatar on Thursday.

DOPING

WEIGHTLIFTING: A weightlifting gold medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics has been disqualified from the 2012 London Games for doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s new anti-doping tribunal stripped Ruslan Nurudinov of fourth place in London in the 105-kilogram weight class, the CAS said.

Nurudinov, from Uzbekistan, later won the 105-kilogram world title in 2013, Olympic gold in 2016 and the 2018 Asian Games title.

He tested positive for the anabolic steroid oral turinabol in re-analysis of London samples.

SKIING: Alpine ski veteran Hannes Reichelt was questioned by police investigating a blood doping ring in sports, the Austrian ski federation said.

Reichelt denies wrongdoing in the case known as Operation Aderlass, the Austrian federation said.

He won 13 World Cup races in his career and a 2015 world championship gold medal in super-G. He has also represented athletes on an International Ski Federation committee.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA: The owner of Santa Anita is investigating whether new rules were followed before the 26th horse death at the Southern California racetrack.

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was euthanized Sunday after injuring his left front leg in a race a day earlier. It was the third horse death in nine days and the 26th overall since the season began Dec. 26.

Stefan Friedman, a spokesman for The Stronach Group, told The Associated Press that the track’s owner is looking into whether protocols were followed leading up to the gelding being euthanized.

HOCKEY

NHL: A video showing Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov sitting next to two lines of a white powdery substance made the rounds on Twitter, a day after Kuznetsov won the bronze medal with Russia at the world championships. Kuznetsov is not shown interacting with the powder.

In a statement to Russian outlet Sport-Express, Kuznetsov said the video is from a year ago in Las Vegas, where the Capitals won their first Stanley Cup. He said he visited a friend’s hotel room and, upon seeing women he didn’t know and “an unclear substance on the table,” he left. In the since-deleted video, Kuznetsov is shown FaceTiming someone while in the room. Kuznetsov added that he has “never” done drugs.

AUTO RACING

INDY 500: Simon Pagenaud earned $2.67 million with his first Indianapolis 500 victory.

The pole winner led 116 of the 200 laps on Sunday and became the first French driver to win IndyCar’s biggest race since 1920. Pagenaud is the second straight Team Penske driver to win both May races at Indy, joining Will Power.

