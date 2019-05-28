Crews quickly brought a structure fire in Cape Elizabeth under control late Tuesday afternoon.

The report of a structure fire at 273 Spurwink Avenue was received around 4:45 p.m.

An emergency dispatcher for the town of Cape Elizabeth said the fire, as of 5 p.m., had been brought under control.

There were no reports of injuries, but details concerning the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

