Crews quickly brought a structure fire in Cape Elizabeth under control late Tuesday afternoon.
The report of a structure fire at 273 Spurwink Avenue was received around 4:45 p.m.
An emergency dispatcher for the town of Cape Elizabeth said the fire, as of 5 p.m., had been brought under control.
There were no reports of injuries, but details concerning the cause of the fire were not immediately available.
-
Sports
Celebrating is over, Raptors have work left to do
-
Varsity Maine
Softball: Cape Elizabeth, Biddeford biggest surprises of the spring
-
Local & State
Crews contain fire at Cape Elizabeth home
-
Local & State
‘Death with dignity’ bill clears Maine House by 4 votes
-
Health
Health paradox: New U.S. diabetes cases fall as obesity rises