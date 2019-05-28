WESTBROOK — Paige Laverriere recorded her 200th career point, finishing with four goals and two assists as the Biddeford girls’ lacrosse team beat Westbrook 16-3 on Tuesday.

Megan Mourmouras also had four goals and two assists, while both Brooke Reissfelder and Abby Allen scored twice for Biddeford (9-2).

Claudia Janelle, Ashjan Abdulsalam, Melandi Martel and Kairlye McQueen also scored for the Tigers.

Kaitlyn Talbot, Michaela Russell and Alexis Witham scored for Westbrook (2-8).

WINDHAM 16, SOUTH PORTLAND 7: Emma Yale and Riley Beem scored five goals apiece to power the Eagles (11-0) as they jumped out to a 10-4 halftime advantage and easily beat the Red Riots (6-5) at Windham.

Belle Skvorak had three goals and an assist for Windham, Carissa O’Connell contributed a pair of goals and an assist, while Emma Baker added a goal.

Jena Leckie led South Portland with three goals.

Kaitlyn Gedicks made nine saves for the Eagles, while Maya Ellington stopped 20 shots for the Red Riots.

FALMOUTH 14, THORNTON ACADEMY 4: Caitlyn Camelio scored five goals, and the Yachtsmen (10-1) raced to a 9-1 halftime lead en route to a win over the Trojans (3-8) in Saco. Christina Oakes, Jo Stucker and Gretchen Barney each added two goals for Falmouth. Catherine Henaire scored three goals for Thornton. Abby Brown also scored. LAWRENCE 10, BANGOR 7: Lexi Lewis and Nora Buck each scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs (4-7) to a victory over the Rams (0-11) in Bangor. Savannah Weston and Harley Hamlin added goals for Lawrence. Lydia Gilmore scored three goals for Bangor. Breanna Harris had 16 saves. CONY 8, MESSALONSKEE 6: Faith Leather-Pouliot had a hat trick to spark the Rams to the win in Oakland. Kami Lambert added two goals for Cony (7-5) while Sydney Avery, Sierra Clark and Kiara Henry had one apiece. Sarah Cook-Wheeler made 10 saves. Shauna Clark led Messalonskee (4-7) with three goals while Megan Smith had two and Chloe Tilley one. Sadie Colby stopped five shots.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

ERSKINE 9, WINSLOW 5: Ethan Furlong scored four goals to lead the Eagles (8-3) to a victory over the Black Raiders (4-7) in Winslow.

Hunter Rushing scored three goals, while Yanic Boulet added two goals for Erskine.

Isaac Lambrecht and Colby Nadeau each led Winslow with two goals. Jared Lambert added a score.

MT. BLUE 14, LINCOLN ACADEMY 9: Keegan Roberts scored seven goals, Evan Stone added six and the Cougars (4-7) downed the Eagles (3-8) in Farmington.

Sam Smith also scored for Mt. Blue, which led 6-2 at halftime.

Nolen Michael scored three goals with four assists, and Liam Cullina had four goals to lead Lincoln Academy.

WINDHAM 16, GORHAM 15: Tyler Woolston had six goals and five assists, and the Eagles (10-1) built a 13-6 lead at halftime before holding on to beat the Rams (7-4) in Windham.

Travis Brown added five goals for Windham.

Jake Dupuis had five goals and five assists for Gorham. Cooper Lyons and Connor Dougherty each added three goals.

SOFTBALL

VALLEY 15, BUCKFIELD 14: Savanah Farmer’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jada Ward with the winning run, lifting the Cavaliers (8-4) to the upset of the Bucks (12-2) in Bingham.

Ward led off the seventh inning with a double for Valley. Kennedy Savoy had three hits and scored three runs for the Cavs, while Farmer drove in five runs.

Hannah Shields homered and drove in five runs for Buckfield.

BASEBALL

WINSLOW 8, WATERVILLE 2: Ethan Lachance pitched 52/3 innings as the Black Raiders (5-11) finished their season with a victory over the Purple Panthers (7-8) in a game stopped in the sixth inning because of the rain.

Lachance struck out nine, walked three and gave up four hits for the Black Raiders.

Winslow broke the game open with two runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth.

In the fifth, Winslow capitalized on two errors and Jackson Reynolds hit a three-run double. Reynolds also had an RBI single in the fourth.

David Barre had a pair of hits and scored a run for Waterville. Jack Thompson had an RBI single for the Panthers.

