BASEBALL

Tyler Nevin singled home two runs and scored on a single by Colton Welker as the Hartford Yard Goats scored three times in the third inning on their way to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League baseball game on Tuesday in Hartford, Conn.

Portland (16-33) has lost 12 of 13 road games in May. Hartford is 29-22.

The Sea Dogs pulled to within 3-2 on Josh Tobias’ two-run home run in the fourth. Alan Trejo countered with an inside-the-park home run in fifth for Hartford.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Edmonton Oilers hired NHL veteran Dave Tippett as its next head coach, the first big move for new general manager Ken Holland.

Tippett, who had been working as a senior adviser to Seattle’s new NHL team since June 2018, becomes the Oilers’ ninth coach in the past 11 years. He is tasked with helping a team that has missed the playoffs 12 of the past 13 seasons and reached the postseason just once during the four-year career of star Connor McDavid.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Oakland Raiders agreed to a one-year deal with troubled guard Richie Incognito.

The 35-year-old Incognito has played 11 years in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl four times, and immediately becomes the leading contender to start at left guard in Oakland. He did not play last season.

But he has also been suspended for bullying, he allegedly made racist slurs to an opponent during a playoff game in January 2018 and he has had two run-ins with police since he retired following the 2017 season.

• Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is skipping organized team activities for what the club called “a personal reason.”

Coach Doug Marrone said “our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family.” Marrone offered no other details, and the team said Tuesday there is no timetable for Foles’ return.

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA: Neymar had to cut short his first full training session with Brazil ahead of the Copa America after the striker appeared to feel pain in his left knee.

The 27-year-old Neymar left the field in the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday alongside doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. Brazil’s football confederation said Neymar had felt “discomfort” in his knee and was being evaluated by the medical staff.

MATCH FIXING: Several soccer players and club executives in Spain have been arrested for suspected match-fixing, Spanish police said Tuesday.

The National Police said they carried out an operation to arrest 11 people in raids at different locations across the country for participating in match-fixing, money laundering and involvement in a criminal organization.

The suspects include soccer players currently playing in the first division, others who had played in the top flight but are now retired, active players in the second division and “presidents and executives” of clubs, police said.

CYCLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: Giulio Ciccone of Italy won the toughest stage of the Giro d’Italia, in Ponte Di Legno, Italy, while Richard Carapaz remained in the overall lead after another disappointing day for race favorite Primoz Roglic.

Ciccone, who rides for Trek-Segafredo, edged out Czech cyclist Jan Hirt at the end of the grueling mountain leg. The duo had been part of a large breakaway which escaped early on the 16th stage.

Share

< Previous

Next >