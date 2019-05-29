BOSTON — Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty 3:51 into overtime, Jordan Binnington made 21 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup finals at a game apiece.
Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored in St. Louis’ first Cup finals victory after losing the previous 13. It was the first overtime in a Cup final since Game 2 of 2016.
Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom scored for Boston and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins won 4-2 in Game 1 on Monday night and had won eight straight games.
Game 3 is Saturday night in St. Louis.
-
Food
Come summertime, the eating is easy at these Maine food festivals
-
Boston Red Sox
Cleveland feasts on Red Sox pitching, 14-9
-
Sports
Wednesday’s major league roundup: Angels get a break to edge A’s in 11 innings
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s boys’ roundup: Waynflete pulls away in lacrosse
-
Health
Several cases of whooping cough reported in Portland schools