BOSTON — Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty 3:51 into overtime, Jordan Binnington made 21 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup finals at a game apiece.

Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored in St. Louis’ first Cup finals victory after losing the previous 13. It was the first overtime in a Cup final since Game 2 of 2016.

GAME 3 WHO: Bruins at Blues WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday SERIES: Tied, 1-1 TELEVISION: NBCSN

Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom scored for Boston and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins won 4-2 in Game 1 on Monday night and had won eight straight games.

Game 3 is Saturday night in St. Louis.

